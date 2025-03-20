The Top Features of a Home in 2025

Wahi's 2025 What Homeseekers Want survey reveals what's important to Canadians in a home.

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - When it comes to what Canadians consider a home's most important feature, the answer is outside.

More than three-quarters (81%) of Canadians say that if they were in the market for a new home to rent or own, a backyard is important, or very important, according to a new Wahi survey among Angus Reid Forum Members.

Wahi's 2025 What Homeseekers Want Survey asks Canadians to choose the features and amenities that matter most to them.

"The results of Wahi's 2025 What Homeseekers Want Survey don't just tell us about what kind of homes Canadians prefer, they also speak to underlying demographic trends and, in some cases, affordability issues," says Wahi CEO Benjy Katchen.

For example, a separate entrance (which can offer potential rental income) was an important attribute for respondents in Canada's two most expensive provinces: British Columbia (27%) and Ontario (20%).

Other findings include:

When it comes to the type of property Canadians would purchase or rent, 61% favour single-family homes and 24% prefer condos or apartments.

Renovated kitchens and bathrooms are high priorities for both groups — 59% for those who prefer single-family homes and 68% for those who prefer condos/apartments.

A finished basement is also strongly preferred (42%) for those who favour single-family homes, which may align with some Canadians wanting to rent out a portion of their home.

53% of those who prefer a condo/apartment and 39% of those who prefer single-family homes cite having a parking garage as a top feature

When it comes to factors influencing homebuying or renting preferences, rising home prices or rental costs were most common (40%), followed by wanting more quiet (36%) or outdoor space (32%).

68% of baby boomers and 52% of Gen X respondents say a bungalow-style home is important, versus 28% of millennials and 13% of Gen Z.

See the complete 2025 What Homeseekers Want Survey results.

