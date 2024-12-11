Homebuyer Relief: Wahi Responds to Rate Cut & New Mortgage Rules

Bank of Canada's rate drop and forthcoming mortgage reforms give homebuyers a boost, says Wahi CEO Benjy Katchen

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Bank of Canada cut interest rates by another 50 basis points, bringing the influential overnight rate down to 3.25%.

The announcement was made just five days before the federal government's rollout of the new mortgage rules on December 15, 2024.

Benjy Katchen, CEO of Wahi, a digital real estate platform, shares these insights:

"The Bank of Canada's rate cut today, combined with the new mortgage rules coming into effect on December 15, bring some welcomed relief to would-be homebuyers who have been waiting to break into the housing market. While today's rate cut had been widely anticipated due to lower inflation, rising unemployment and a softening economy, there are still concerns about the effect of Trump's return to the White House on the Canadian dollar. Nevertheless, these changes could have a significant impact on Canada's housing market."

"Because of the lower down payment requirements, the new mortgage rules will give first-time homebuyers more options in higher priced markets like Toronto or Vancouver, where the median single-family home price is around $1.2 million. They will also make it easier for Canadians to qualify to buy a home, and by extending the amortization from 25 to 30 years borrowers can potentially shave hundreds of dollars off their monthly mortgage payments. That said, homebuyers should weigh downsides to longer amortization periods, such as paying more interest and taking longer to build equity, with potential price appreciation and possibly affording home ownership many years sooner."

