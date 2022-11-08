Wahi Offers More Tools And Choice for Greater Toronto Area Homesellers With Three Ways To Sell

New suite of seller services deliver varying commission structures to help Canadians maximize their selling experience and return

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Wahi, a digital real estate platform, is announcing its expanded suite of seller services with three new offerings—Wahi Auctions, Wahi MySell, and Wahi Full Service—giving consumers more choice and flexibility when it comes to making one of their biggest financial transactions. In combination with Wahi's real estate expertise, their comprehensive offerings make the platform the perfect digital one-stop shop for homesellers to better understand their property, its value and weigh their options to get their home sold for the best possible price, and save on commission too.

Wahi Launches Sell with Wahi Services (CNW Group/Wahi)

Leveraging a full suite of digital selling tools and Licensed Wahi Experts, Wahi offers Canadians three different ways to sell their home depending on their needs, putting them in control of their seller journey:

Pay 1% commision with Wahi Auctions - Wahi Auctions offer the most transparent way to sell a home. If Canadians don't have the time, patience or luxury to follow the traditional home-selling process, they can rely on Licensed Wahi Experts to work quickly to ensure their home is ready for auction and presents well to prospective buyers. Wahi Auctions not only provide control over the home-selling process and the reserve price, but also save consumers 60% of the standard seller's commission—for an average GTA home, that's $15,000 1 .





- offer the most transparent way to sell a home. If Canadians don't have the time, patience or luxury to follow the traditional home-selling process, they can rely on Licensed Wahi Experts to work quickly to ensure their home is ready for auction and presents well to prospective buyers. Wahi Auctions not only provide control over the home-selling process and the reserve price, but also save consumers 60% of the standard seller's commission—for an average GTA home, that's . Pay 1.5% commision with Wahi MySell - Wahi MySell offers Canadians a new way to sell where they only pay for what they need, and can forgo the standard 2.5% seller's commission. As the selling agent, the Wahi platform, along with Licensed Wahi Experts, handles the listing, showings and buyer negotiations, helping consumers get the highest possible price for their home. In fact, Wahi MySell saves consumers 40% of the seller's commissions—for an average GTA home, that's $10,000 2 .





- offers Canadians a new way to sell where they only pay for what they need, and can forgo the standard 2.5% seller's commission. As the selling agent, the Wahi platform, along with Licensed Wahi Experts, handles the listing, showings and buyer negotiations, helping consumers get the highest possible price for their home. In fact, Wahi MySell saves consumers 40% of the seller's commissions—for an average GTA home, that's . Pay 2.5% commission with Wahi Full Service - Wahi Full Service is a white glove selling option that pairs Canadians with an Elite Partner Realtor® with proven results in their GTA neighbourhood. For the standard 2.5% seller's commission, Wahi gets an elite Realtor® in a homeseller's corner, who will guide them through their home sale every step of the way. Plus, Wahi's proprietary technology will give the elite Realtor® an edge, arming them with key data and insights to elevate the selling strategy.

In addition to Wahi's range of homeseller services, the platform also provides free, instant home estimates to Canadians via its Wahi Bestimator tool, which boasts a 90% proven accuracy rate. Taking advantage of Wahi's proprietary data and technology, each estimate is calculated using two decades of historical sold data from GTA neighbourhoods, leveraging today's market trends and relevant property attributes to help Canadians set their price and list their home with confidence.

"Our integrated, 360 approach to real estate empowers Canadians with essential information, insights and options, and we're proud to offer homesellers three different selling solutions depending on the path that works best for them," says Wahi Chief Executive Officer Benjy Katchen. "Wahi's market-leading tools and services are built to deliver expertise and support throughout the entire home-selling experience. Simply start with a free home estimate, pick a commision structure and work with our team of experts to kick-off an action plan utilizing our entire suite of digital offerings and proprietary data."

Learn more about Wahi's digital real estate platform and new homeselling services and tools by visiting wahi.com .

About Wahi

Wahi is a digital real estate platform that uses state-of-the-art tools and best-in-class realtors to bring control, choice and confidence to consumers on their real estate journey. Wahi's mission is to reclaim real estate for Canadians by providing a better way to buy and sell real estate, on their terms.

_______________________________________ 1 All real estate services related to client representation are rendered by Wahi Ontario Inc brokerage. Services required to host and facilitate auctions are performed by Wahi Inc. 2Commission savings based on an average home sale price of $1,000,000 and a typical seller commission of 2.5%.

