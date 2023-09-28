Wahi Announces Expansion and Launches First AI-Powered Realtor Recommendation System in Nova Scotia

The digital real estate company offers personalized listings, a premium mobile app, and agent-level insights to help Canadians navigate their real estate journeys.

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Wahi, a leading digital real estate platform announced its expansion to all of Nova Scotia — with future expansion into Atlantic Canada — bringing its suite of digital tools, data and market insights to the province's real estate market.

Following its launch in the Greater Toronto Area in 2022, and throughout the rest of Ontario in 2023, Wahi now provides residents of Nova Scotia with access to real-time market data, agent-level insights on the latest listings — including historical sold prices — and the ability to match consumers with the top 10% of agents based on their individual needs and preferences.

The Wahi app, available on the App Store or Google Play , provides the best personalized search experience. The app includes: recommended listings, including the ability to draw on the map to create a customized geozone; instant alerts of new listings and sold transactions; the most accurate home value estimate tool on the market; instant requests to book a showing; and the ability to keep track of all your showings in one place.

The inspiration behind Wahi came from the team's collective experience with buying and selling homes, and the mutual frustration of not being in the driver's seat when making one of life's biggest purchase decisions.

"We had all experienced the frustration of having to go through a realtor to access the information and data-driven insights needed to make the biggest purchase of our lives. We found the traditional approach to real estate left us lacking control. We wanted to empower consumers to get so in the know and to feel like, with the app, they had a real estate co-pilot in the palm of their hands," says Benjy Katchen, Wahi's CEO and founder.

"With a record number of young professionals and families making Nova Scotia their home, we believe they would benefit from having the same set of digital tools for real estate that they do for ordering food, shopping online or streaming content," Katchen adds. "Wahi's market insights and tools can help them decide what, where, and when to buy — and even how much to pay."

Since its launch, Wahi — which received the Canadian Business Innovation Award in 2023 for Best Real Estate Innovator — has quickly gained widespread recognition for its realtor match tool. The platform's AI-powered realtor recommendation system puts consumers in the know by giving them the information and data they need to find the right realtor for them. With this innovative system, homebuyers and sellers in Nova Scotia can now find the best real estate agents for their areas and property type, and compare fees, services, realtor profiles, statistics, and personal introductions to find the right fit.

The AI-powered recommendation engine benefits real estate agents as well by connecting them with highly qualified and relevant leads. The system's personalized recommendations ensure that agents are matched with buyers and sellers who are interested in their specific areas of expertise and are most compatible in style and personality, which can lead to an overall more effective real estate process.

Learn more about Wahi's digital real estate platform, services and tools by visiting wahi.com

About Wahi

Wahi redefines real estate by giving control back to Canadians, including access to market data, agent-level insights on the latest listings, and the ability to match with top realtors in their area. Learn more at wahi.com .

