Bring the family and take part of this fun food-making event hosted by Yannick Bergeron!

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -

HEADLINES

Don't miss Wacky Experiments & Wild Desserts on Saturday, November 16 , 2024 , at the Montréal Science Centre!



on , , at the Montréal Science Centre! Spaces are limited! Reserve your spot at 10am or 3pm! Learn more and book now





at or 3pm! Three wacky recipes to try with the family!





to try with the family! Two hours of fun food-making hosted by Yannick Bergeron at the cost of a regular Exhibitions ticket plus $15 per person!





at the cost of a regular Exhibitions ticket plus per person! The event ends with a chemistry show presented by our colourful host!





All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Montréal Science Centre Foundation in support of its mission.

A culinary adventure like no other hosted by Yannick Bergeron!

Come take part in Wacky Experiments & Wild Desserts at the Science Centre on November 16, 2024! Designed for children 8 and up and hosted by the colourful chemist Yannick Bergeron, this event will feature incredible experiments and recipes and introduce you to the magic of kitchen science!

Yannick will present you and your family with three wacky recipe experiments — flavoured gummy worms, liquid nitrogen ice cream, and a smoking cotton candy mocktail — that will have you elbow deep in giggly, gooey goodness that you can savour with the kids! Join Yannick for a wild two-hour culinary adventure! Try some deliciously fun-filled scientific experiments then enjoy the incomparable Yannick as he presents a spectacular food chemistry show and sends you home with a secret recipe you can try in your very own kitchen.

Inspired by the Science Centre's ongoing feature exhibition Banquet, this special event is designed for those who love delicious food and love preparing it. Banquet features five unique interactive spaces that transform visitors into apprentice cooks and help them discover how food making is a veritable universe of science — a perfect backdrop for this family adventure into the silly side of food science thanks to hilariously wacky experiments and deliciously wild desserts.

The Science Centre Foundation — the essential ingredient in making science and technology accessible to everyone!

Making science and technology accessible to younger generations is a never-ending pursuit and is more relevant than ever! The Montréal Science Centre is lucky to work with its Foundation in pursuit of this mission. The Foundation's efforts are essential in funding the development of the Science Centre's permanent exhibitions and school programs. In fact, more than 90% of the funds it raises each year goes to supporting these initiatives.

For 24 years now, the Foundation's mission has been to light the spark and help new generations of young people discover and understand science and tech and make it their own to build their future. Donations from individuals and businesses of all kinds help the Foundation lead all sorts of actions to support young people's access to science and tech, including special and annual events like the flagship Women and Girls of Science initiative and this special Wacky Experiments and Wild Desserts activity tied to the Science Centre's ongoing feature exhibition. Both events are geared towards supporting the Foundation's mission and both play a central role in supporting its work in all its forms.

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive, and inclusive approach and for promoting the value of local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are TELUS, Amazon Web Services, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.

SOURCE Société du Vieux-Port de Montréal Inc.

Old Port of Montréal Press Contact: Steven Poitevin, Public Relations Manager, [email protected], 514-838-4593