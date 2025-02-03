ᓇᓄᐊᓗᒃ | Nanualuk – Northern Expedition

Beginning March 1, 2025 , the Science Centre is proud to present its 5th permanent exhibition, Nanualuk – Northern Expedition .

In the lead up to the Science Centre's 25th anniversary , this exhibition reaffirms the Centre's commitment to popularizing science by turning complex notions into captivating experiences.

A journey of discovery exploring Canada's Far North and its inhabitants through 21 amusing missions designed for visitors 8 years and up .

Developed in close collaboration with the Inuit community .

Embark on a quest to explore Canada's Far North and its mysteries!

The Montréal Science Centre is proud to launch its fifth permanent exhibition, Nanualuk – Northern Expedition. Beginning March 1st, come explore fascinating phenomena from Canada's Far North and immerse yourselves in Inuit culture in an exhibition that features 21 missions where you can explore the Arctic beyond merely observing it — a journey into the mysteries of these vast and largely unfamiliar lands through encounters with its science, its inhabitants, its vegetation, and its wildlife. Come and learn more about Inuit traditions in a quest where Inuktitut is fully part of the adventure! In this exhibition, every visit becomes a truly interactive odyssey where families and young visitors ages 8 to 12 become the main characters of a multidimensional exploratory experience. The Science Centre boldly marks its 25th anniversary with this all-new production that reflects its ongoing mission to bring science to the public and help them discover and understand fascinating new worlds and connect with the important issues of our day.

Every mission in this exhibition is your invitation to explore enigmas and collect clues! Travel the Arctic by jumping across the sea ice, play an Inuit drum, master harpoon techniques, and find what you need to start a fire. Every mission is an opportunity to work alongside scientists, listen to Inuit elders share traditional stories, and meet members of the Inuit community. A completely immersive experience where you're the hero of your very own journey!

This all-new production was made possible thanks to the vital work of the Montréal Science Centre Foundation in funding and supporting the development of every permanent exhibition and every school program presented at the Science Centre. Thank you to the Foundation, its partners and its board members!

Meaningful Contributions from Invaluable Collaborators!

The Nanualuk exhibition was developed through close collaborations with the Inuit community, specialized Indigenous organizations, and the Montréal Science Centre. At the very heart of this project is the work of artists and Inuit personalities who helped shape the exhibition's storylines, illustrations, and character development and produce the objects found throughout the exhibition. An Inuit advisory committee, whose membership was selected with the support of La Boite rouge VIF, oversaw all of the exhibition's content to ensure its cultural accuracy and coherence. This co-construction approach mirrors the one used to develop the successful Indigenous Ingenuity exhibition, an approach now used again to achieve another authentic knowledge sharing experience, this time about contemporary Inuit culture. The Avataq Cultural Institute was invited to contribute to the project and helped establish valuable ties with Inuit artistic community while the Apatakaa Translations team offered its linguistic expertise to support the Inuktitut content, words and expressions embedded in the exhibition's dialogues and texts.

"This exhibition magnificently illustrates how a museum exhibit initiative can become an authentic space for intercultural dialogue and where science becomes a universal language of understanding. This is the first of the surprises that will help mark our 25th anniversary and helps affirm our profound commitment to bring science to the public and to better understand the world around us, this time by inviting people to explore the Arctic not as a faraway place, but as a land filled with life in all its complexities and meaning."

- Cybèle Robichaud, Montréal Science Centre Director

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive approach and for showcasing local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are TELUS, Amazon Web Services, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.

