A Seasonal Program Everyone Can Enjoy!

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -

HEADLINES

The Old Port's refrigerated skating rink opens on Saturday, December 14th!

opens on Saturday, December 14th! This year's DJ on Ice activities will be presented with Igloofête, with six consecutive Friday night events starting January 10th!

activities will be presented with with six consecutive Friday night events starting January 10th! December 31st festivities organized by Igloofest at the Old Port of Montréal will feature free concerts from 8pm to 2am on Jacques Cartier Quay and a spectacular fireworks show to help countdown and kick off the New Year!

organized by Igloofest at the Old Port of Montréal will feature free concerts from on Jacques Cartier Quay and a spectacular fireworks show to help countdown and kick off the New Year! Starting mid-November, Bateau-Mouche Montréal welcomes you for a Frosted Evening dining experience in an elegant and modern on-the-water setting docked at Clock Tower Quay.

welcomes you for a dining experience in an elegant and modern on-the-water setting docked at Clock Tower Quay. From January 16 to February 8 , Igloofest's 17th edition presents 12 evening events at Jacques Cartier Quay featuring the best local and international DJs and VJs.

The Old Port's Winter Program Poised to Follow the Success of the 2024 Summer Season!

/CNW/ - The Old Port of Montréal welcomed over 4.6 million visitors to the activities, festivals, and events of its 2024 summer program — that's upwards of 15% more visitors than the 2023 summer season. Our recreational tourism site was the place for oh-so many smiles from all the families and friends who came to enjoy all its many activities. And now, the winter season begins with just as many activities for all tastes and all ages!

Take advantage of the mild early-winter weather at MTL Zipline, open until December 15 and back again for spring break. The Old Port Skating Rink opens Saturday, December 14th in the company of Patin-Patin to help visitors with all their skate rental needs. Enjoy a sky-high ride and admire the site's gorgeously immense Christmas tree from the Grande Roue de Montréal observation wheel (open until 1am on the evening of the December 31 festivities). As for programming, our Friday night DJ on Ice events at the skating rink will be back, proudly presented in collaboration with Igloofête, your host for the entertainment during these DJ events every Fridays from January 10 to February 14! Our wintertime program will also include:

December 31st festivities : After years on hiatus, we are excited to welcome you back to the Old Port of Montréal to celebrate the New Year with family and friends! Come enjoy an incredible evening organized by Igloofest at Jacques Cartier Quay with free concerts from 8pm to 2am and a spectacular fireworks show with a multimedia performance to help countdown and kick off the New Year. (Access to the site is free) .

: After years on hiatus, we are excited to welcome you back to the Old Port of Montréal to celebrate the New Year with family and friends! Come enjoy an incredible evening organized by Igloofest at Jacques Cartier Quay with to help countdown and kick off the New Year. . Igloofest: The Old Port of Montréal is thrilled to welcome fans of electronic music to the 17th edition of the world's coldest festival from January 16 to February 8 ! Igloofest is a one-of-a-kind after-dark festival presented at Jacques Cartier Quay on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays alongside a free and family-friendly program on Saturday afternoons from 1pm to 6pm . Come bask in the magic of the Canadian winter! Be there for 12 festive nights featuring local and international DJs and VJs. Learn more

The Old Port of Montréal is thrilled to welcome fans of electronic music to the of the world's coldest festival from ! Igloofest is a one-of-a-kind after-dark festival alongside . Come bask in the magic of the Canadian winter! Be there for featuring local and international DJs and VJs. Bota Bota, spa-sur-l'eau : Hop aboard for a unique wintertime spa experience right on the St. Lawrence . Warm up in the baths and saunas while enjoying spectacular views of the city sparkling in its winter charms. Experience or come rediscover this oasis of relaxation floating in the magic winter. Open every day all winter long. Learn more

: Hop aboard for a unique wintertime spa experience right on the . Warm up in the baths and saunas while enjoying spectacular views of the city sparkling in its winter charms. Experience or come rediscover this oasis of relaxation floating in the magic winter. Open every day all winter long. Bateau-Mouche Montréal : From November 2nd to March 1st , come experience Bateau-Mouche Montréal's Frosted Evening package in an elegant, modern setting floating on the river while docked at Clock Tower Quay. Admire Montréal from an entirely new angle while enjoying culinary delights prepared by the chef. Bask in the reveries of the Bateau-Mouche experience transformed for the winter into a frosted haven you'll find nowhere else in the city. Learn more

: , come experience Bateau-Mouche Montréal's package in an elegant, modern setting floating on the river while docked at Clock Tower Quay. Admire Montréal from an entirely new angle while enjoying culinary delights prepared by the chef. Bask in the reveries of the Bateau-Mouche experience transformed for the winter into a frosted haven you'll find nowhere else in the city. The Horizon of Khufu : Add an immersive experience to your Old Port visit and travel back in time 4,500 years to ancient Egypt with a virtual reality tour of the Great Pyramid of Giza! Last chance to enjoy this adventure before the next experience takes its place in mid-January! Learn more

: Add an immersive experience to your Old Port visit and travel back in time 4,500 years to ancient with a virtual reality tour of the Great Pyramid of Giza! Les Eaux Douces: The Jacques Cartier Pavillion is home to this cultural and gastronomical hub presented by Les Survenants. Les Eaux Douces features all sorts of culinary and culinary-adjacent activities and, most importantly, an accessible environment serving sustainable and congenial cuisine to one and all. Get the scoop and find out more about their hours and winter programming! Learn more

The Old Port of Montréal's winter dining possibilities also feature Café Van Houtte, opening at the end of November in a brand-new space on King Edward Quay at the foot of St. Lawrence Blvd.

Family Outing at the Montréal Science Centre!

The Science Centre features a variety of wonderful programming for a perfect day of family fun and learning! If you haven't yet, visit the interactive feature exhibition Banquet — it's all about food! Come dig in and enjoy it with every one of your senses! Then put your inventiveness and ingenuity to work in the all-new permanent exhibition Fabrik² where a series of Montréal-inspired challenges invite you to design and build your own inventions using the tinkering approach. It's the holiday season, so take advantage and come enjoy our Holiday Alley, a cheery space where you can kick back and play together, open from December 27th to January 6th. While you're here, extend your visit with an IMAX® film and discover the breathtaking landscapes of Australia 3D: The Wild Continent and discover three other permanent exhibitions — Explore – Life-sized Science, Human and Mini Mondo — whose wonderful contents and interactive stations will fascinate and engage you. Learn more

About the Old Port of Montréal

The Old Port of Montréal, a division of the Canada Lands Company, has offered a variety of interactive, cultural, and recreational activities for more than 25 years. As home to the Montréal Science Centre, the second most visited science centre in the country, it also offers many opportunities for scientific discovery. Bordering a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the St. Lawrence River, the Old Port of Montréal is the most popular recreational tourism site in Québec, with more than six million visitors annually. Its partners are Coca-Cola, TELUS, Rythme 105.7, 92.5, CKOI, and 98.5 FM.

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive, and inclusive approach and for promoting the value of local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are TELUS, Amazon Web Services, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.

SOURCE Société du Vieux-Port de Montréal Inc.

Old Port of Montréal Press Contact: Steven Poitevin, Public Relations Manager, [email protected]| 514-838-4593