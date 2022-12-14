W NETWORK UNVEILS HOT NEW LINEUP FOR WINTER 2023

Warm Up This Winter With Six New and Returning Series, Including Hallmark Channel Original Series The Way Home

W Network Original Movies, The Love Club, Debuts This February

Stream W Network Live and On Demand with STACKTV

To share this release socially visit: https://bit.ly/3Frrkkn

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment's top 10 specialty network* W Network unveiled today a sizzling hot lineup of drama programming to keep viewers warm all winter long; featuring six brand new and returning hit series, plus a four-part W Network original movie special event, all available to stream live and on demand with STACKTV.

All roads lead to home with the premiere of Hallmark Channel Original Series The Way Home on Sunday, January 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Way Home is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), her teen daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat's mother Del (Andie MacDowell), who are all strong, willful and independent. More than 20 years prior, life changing events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven and she remains estranged from Del to this day. Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening – and surprising – journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other.

This February, fall head over heels for The Love Club! These four W Network Original Movies will air as a four-part special event, with a premiere every Monday in February at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning February 6. At a New Year's Eve college party, four women – Nicole (Brittany Bristow), Lauren (Chantel Riley), Sydney (Lily Gao) and Tara (Camille Stopps) – each dealing with their own dating disaster, take a vow to call on one another if they are ever in romantic crisis again. This vow that has them resurrecting their "Love Club" ten years later as each of them search for their unique happily ever after. Viewers will be able to follow the lives of The Love Club by watching the four-part movie event sequentially or as stand-alone movies, in which each woman is the lead in her own romantic journey, helped by the rest of her friends to find their one true love.

Highly anticipated limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters premieres Thursday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Based on the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcom D. Lee (who also directed four episodes), the drama series will catch up with Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace, and Shelby as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, the series reunites the film's original cast including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau.

As the exclusive home of Hallmark Channel every weekend, year-round, W Network continues to warm hearts this season with Hallmark Channel's New Year New Movies beginning January 1 with six all new exclusive premieres and back-to-back movies every weekend in January, including the continuation of the beloved The Wedding Veil sequel trilogy starring Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney. Then in February, Hallmark Channel's Loveuary returns with a month-long celebration of Valentine's Day featuring brand new movie premieres.

Additional winter programming highlights include:

New episodes of Walker Independence continue Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET /PT .

continue . The mystery unravels in the gripping new season of One of Us is Lying returning on Thursday, January 19 at 9 p.m. ET /PT .

returning on . The celebratory farewell season of A Million Little Things begins on Wednesday, February 8 at 10 p.m. ET /PT .

begins on . Like sands through the hourglass, Days of our Lives continues with new episodes Mondays to Fridays at 1 p.m. ET .

W Network can be streamed via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus and Videotron.

Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, Fall'22 STD (Aug 29 – Nov 27/22), A25-54, AMA(000), CDN SPEC COM ENG, M-Su 2a-2a

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Follow Corus PR on Twitter

Follow STACKTV on Twitter, Instagram

Follow W Network on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

W Network is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from 13 of Canada's top TV networks, all on one platform. All series, movies and specials that air on Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, TELETOON, Treehouse and YTV are available to stream on STACKTV live and on demand with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Michelle Shelderup, Publicity Coordinator, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6254, [email protected]; April Lim, Senior Publicist, Corus Entertainment, 416.860.4216, [email protected]