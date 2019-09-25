W Network is Canada's Official Holiday Destination as Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas Kicks Off November 1

W Network Delivers Another Round of the Most-Watched Annual Holiday Celebration With More Than 30 Exclusive Titles This Year

Two-Month Event Features a Star-Studded Lineup With Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Kristin Chenoweth, Jodie Sweetin, Chad Michael Murray, Dolly Parton, Priscilla Presley, Scott Wolf, and Many More

For additional photography and press kit material visit: http://www.corusent.com

To share this release: http://bit.ly/2lFLjXO

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - It's the most wonderful time of the year! Corus Entertainment's W Network announced today its dazzling lineup of festive flicks in Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas, running from November 1, 2019 – January 1, 2020. W Network delights viewers with the highly-anticipated annual tradition featuring more than 30 new and beloved holiday-themed titles starring favourite faces to keep Canadians cheerful and cozy all season long.

Following the announcement of Corus' partnership with Hallmark Channel in 2018, the inaugural Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas on W Network sleighed the competition. W Network was the #1 Specialty Network in Canada during the programming stunt, winning multiple key demos including W25-54, A25-54, W18-49, and total viewers, had the #1 movie each week across Specialty Networks, and was the #1 most watched network in Canada on weekends, surpassing conventional and sports*. With even more buzz-about premieres and timeless holiday favourites scheduled this year, W Network is the gift to audiences that keeps on giving.

"We are proud to be the home of Hallmark Channel in Canada and the go-to destination for premium holiday content, year after year," said Daniel Eves, Senior Vice President, Specialty Networks, Corus Entertainment. "We look forward to bolstering this momentum with Hallmark Channel's signature story-telling that continues to captivate and engage viewers across the country."

"Hallmark Channel in the U.S. celebrates 10 remarkable years of Countdown to Christmas, the holiday program event beloved by 85 million Americans annually," said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming & Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. "We are proud to have W Network as our official broadcast partner in Canada. The 2019 edition of Countdown to Christmas is quality entertainment at its finest, and no one celebrates seasons like Hallmark," Vicary concluded.

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas on W Network spreads festive cheer every day of the season with back-to-back holiday films, including:

Hallmark Hall of Fame presentation of A Christmas Love Story starring Tony® and Emmy® Award winner Kristin Chenoweth ( Pushing Daisies ), Scott Wolf ( Nancy Drew ), Keith Robinson ( Saints & Sinners ), and Kevin Quinn ( Bunk'd )

starring Tony® and Emmy® Award winner ( ), ( ), ( ), and ( ) Christmas in Rome starring Lacey Chabert ( Mean Girls ) and Sam Page ( The Bold Type )

starring ( ) and ( ) Christmas Town starring Candace Cameron Bure ( Fuller House ), Tim Rozon ( Schitt's Creek ) and Beth Broderick ( Sharp Objects )

starring ( ), ( ) and ( ) Merry & Bright starring Jodie Sweetin ( Fuller House ), Andrew Walker ( Against the Wall ) and Sharon Lawrence ( Shameless )

starring ( ), ( ) and ( ) Christmas at Dollywood starring Danica McKellar ( The Wonder Years ), Niall Matter ( Eureka ), and Dolly Parton (9 to 5 )

starring ( ), ( ), and ) W Network exclusive world broadcast premiere of Forever Christmas starring Chelsea Hobbs ( Make It or Break It ) and Christopher Russell ( UnREAL )

starring ( ) and ( ) Christmas Scavenger Hunt starring Kevin McGarry ( Heartland ) and Kim Shaw ( Saving Hope )

starring ( ) and ( ) A Christmas Duet starring Chaley Rose ( Nashville ), Rome Flynn ( How to Get Away with Murder ) and Teryl Rothery ( The Good Doctor )

starring ( ), Rome Flynn ( ) and ( ) The Christmas Club starring Elizabeth Mitchell ( Lost ) and Cameron Mathison ( All My Children )

starring ( ) and ( ) Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays starring Adrian Grenier ( Entourage ), Kaitlin Doubleday ( Nashville ), Priscilla Presley , and Chase Bryant

starring ( ), ( ), , and A Gift to Remember 2 starring Ali Liebert ( Ten Days in the Valley ), Peter Porte ( Baby Daddy ) and Tina Lifford ( Parenthood )

starring ( ), ( ) and ( ) Sense, Sensibility, & Snowmen starring Erin Krakow ( Army Wives ), Luke Macfarlane ( Killjoys ) and Kimberley Sustad ( Unspeakable )

starring Erin Krakow ( ), ( ) and ( ) Write Before Christmas starring Torrey DeVitto ( Chicago Med ), Chad Michael Murray ( Riverdale ), Grant Show ( Dynasty ), Lolita Davidovich ( How to Get Away with Murder ) and Drew Seeley ( Glory Daze )

starring ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) and ( ) Christmas at the Plaza starring Ryan Paevey ( General Hospital ) and Elizabeth Henstridge ( Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D .)

starring ( ) and ( .) Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy starring Paul Greene ( Bitten ), Maggie Lawson ( Psych ), Barbara Niven ( Chesapeake Shores ), Holly Robinson Peete ( 21 Jump Street ), Rukiya Bernard ( Van Helsing ), Colin Lawrence ( The Good Doctor ), Ashley Williams ( How I Met Your Mother ) and Jill Wagner ( Teen Wolf )

starring ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) and ( ) Holiday Date starring Brittany Bristow ( Rising Suns ) and Matt Cohen ( General Hospital)

starring ( ) and ( A Merry Christmas Match starring Ashley Newbrough ( Privileged ) and Kyle Dean Massey ( Nashville )

starring ( ) and ( ) Nostalgic Christmas starring Brooke D'Orsay ( Royal Pains ) and Trevor Donovan ( Sun Records )

starring Brooke D'Orsay ( ) and ( ) Two Turtle Doves starring Nikki DeLoach ( Awkward ) and Michael Rady ( Timeless )

starring ( ) and ( ) Holiday for Heroes starring Marc Blucas ( The Fix ), Melissa Claire Egan ( The Young and the Restless ) and Patti Murin ( Chicago Med )

starring ( ), ( ) and ( ) Our Christmas Love Song starring Alicia Witt ( Nashville )

starring ( ) Christmas Under the Stars starring Jesse Metcalfe ( Desperate Housewives ), Autumn Reeser ( The Arrangement ) and Clarke Peters ( The Wire )

starring ( ), ( ) and ( ) The Christmas Wish starring Ashley Williams ( How I Met Your Mother ) and Paul Campbell ( Spun Out )

starring ( ) and ( ) This Time of Year starring Laura Osnes ( Elementary ) and Stephen Huszar ( Ruby Herring Mysteries )

starring ( ) and ( ) Angel Falls : A Novel Holiday starring Jen Lilley ( Days of Our Lives ) and Carlo Marks ( Smallville )

starring ( ) and ( ) A Family Christmas Gift starring Holly Robinson Peete ( 21 Jump Street ), Patti LaBelle ( Star ), and Dion Johnstone ( Star Falls )

starring ( ), ( ), and ( ) New Year, New Me starring Aimee Teegarden ( Friday Night Lights )

starring ( ) Alice in Christmasland

W Network is available on a National Free Preview from October 1 – November 17. Please check local listings for additional information.

* Source: Numeris PPM Data, Oct 29/18 – Dec 23/18, confirmed data, Total Canada, Ind. 2+, A25-54, F25-54, A18-49, F18-49 and A18-34, AMA(000), M-Su 2a-2a, Weekends: Sa-Su 2a-2a, CDN COM ENG Spec + Dig + National Conventional Networks, based on 8 week average.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Follow W Network on Twitter and Instagram @W_Network and www.facebook.com/wnetwork

W Network is a Corus Entertainment network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 44 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

About Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Crown Media Family Networks' flagship 24-hour cable television network, distributed nationwide in high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) to 86 million homes. As the country's leading destination for quality family entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. In addition to its signature new, original movies, the network features an ambitious lineup of other new, original content, including scripted primetime series, such as "Good Witch," "When Calls the Heart" and "Chesapeake Shores"; annual specials including "Kitten Bowl"and "Hero Dog Awards"; and a daily, two-hour lifestyle show, "Home & Family." Additionally, Hallmark Channel is the exclusive home to world premiere presentations of the acclaimed Hallmark Hall of Fame franchise. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate life's special moments, Hallmark Channel also offers annual holiday programming franchises, including "Countdown to Christmas," "Countdown to Valentine's Day," "Summer Nights," "Fall Harvest" and "Winterfest." Rounding out the network's diverse slate are some of television's most beloved comedies and series, including "The Golden Girls" and "Frasier."

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Laura Berkenblit, Senior Publicist, Corus Entertainment, 416.860.4225, laura.berkenblit@corusent.com; Stacey Grimshaw, Senior Publicity Manager, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6082, Stacey.grimshaw@corusent.com

Related Links

http://www.corusent.com

