W NETWORK AND NIKKI RAY MEDIA AGENCY GREENLIGHT A SET OF ROMANTIC MADE-FOR-TV MOVIES, THE LOVE CLUB

Corus Studios Has Acquired International Distribution Rights to The Love Club

Production Has Begun on the Four Scripted Movies Slated to Premiere Winter 2023 on W Network and STACKTV

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Finding the love of your life and lifelong friendships along the way go hand in hand as W Network and Nikki Ray Media Agency greenlight and begin production on a set of romantic made-for-TV movies, The Love Club (4x120min). Corus Studios will distribute The Love Club internationally. Starring Brittany Bristow (Holiday Date), Lily Gao (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), Chantel Riley (Frankie Drake Mysteries), and Camille Stopps (Running with Violet), the made-for-TV movies are produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency for W Network and Corus Studios. The first of the four movies is currently filming in the Hamilton area with all movies shooting back-to-back until July. The four movies are slated to premiere Winter 2023 and onwards on W Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Corus' premium streaming service, STACKTV.

"With The Love Club, this is the first time we've commissioned four made-for-TV movies at the same time and it is an exciting direction for us as we look to develop more scripted content and diversify our catalogue of programming for audiences in Canada and globally," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President, Original Content and Corus Studios. "We are thrilled to be working with the talented team at Nikki Ray Media Agency to bring these unique, modern love stories to life."

At a New Year's Eve college party, four women, each dealing with their own dating debacle, take a vow as the clock counts down to call on one another if they are ever in romantic trouble again – a vow that has them resurrecting their "Love Club" ten years later as each of them search for their unique happily-ever-after. Over the course of four distinct movies, Nicole (Brittany Bristow), Sydney (Lily Gao), Lauren (Chantel Riley) and Tara (Camille Stopps) each are the lead in their own love story, while their friends are involved in helping them find true love. Each movie, told from the point of view of one of the Love Club women, will thematically open with a flashback that takes viewers back ten years earlier to the fateful New Year's Eve party where the women meet and form the Love Club. Ten years have passed since the Love Club women made their vow and while they have remained friends, their busy lives have led them to go their separate ways, until now.

The Love Club also stars Marcus Rosner (Arrow), Jesse Hutch (Batwoman), Andrew Bushell (Jump), and Brett Donahue (Private Eyes).

"The Love Club is an incredible project being made by an incredible team," said Tanya Linton, Executive Producer, Nikki Ray Media Agency. "We are so excited to be once again working with Corus on this original project of inter-connecting made-for-TV movies."

The Love Club is written by Canadian Screen Award winner Barbara Kymlicka (Glass Houses), directed by Jill Carter (The Bold Type), and produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency in association with Corus Studios, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund.

Corus Studios' Original content team is helmed by industry executives Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and Rachel Nelson, Vice President, Original Content, Scripted, Factual and Kids. Susan Alexander is the Production Executive in Charge. On behalf of Nikki Ray Media Agency, Mike Sheerin and Tanya Linton are Executive Producers.

Corus Studios is a division of Corus Entertainment.

About Corus Studios

Established in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, HISTORY®, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Nikki Ray Media Agency

Nikki Ray Media Agency is a world-class creator of original mass-audience content.

Nikki Ray produces all genres of content but is primarily known for creating original formats in the food and lifestyle spaces. That said, Nikki Ray has scripted, factual shows, kids' shows, comedy, love, science, engineering… Nikki Ray makes it all. And everything Nikki Ray makes is original and thoughtful.

Since 2010, Nikki Ray has produced hundreds of hours of content that has been sold in territories all around the world. Titles such as Fire Masters, The Big Bake, Great Chocolate Showdown, Hot Market, Extreme Ice Machines, Donut Showdown, Sugar Showdown, Home To Win and Decked Out are just a few of the original series that exemplify Nikki Ray's track record in creating homegrown hits that perform exceptionally well internationally.

Nikki Ray prides itself on its originality, creativity and technical excellence.

Nikki Ray Media Agency. Love what you make. Love where you work.

