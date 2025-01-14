Vyta--Powered by Bayshore HealthCare announces joint initiative with the McMaster Optimal Aging Portal to empower older adults and their caregivers

A first-of-its-kind collaboration combines McMaster's evidence-based content with Vyta's single point of contact platform for aging-in-place services

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - A leader in innovative aging-in-place solutions, Vyta—Powered by Bayshore HealthCare is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative with the McMaster Optimal Aging Portal (MOAP), supported by the McMaster Institute for Research on Aging (MIRA). This collaboration marks a significant step in empowering Canadians to age well with accessible, high-quality, evidence-based information on aging through Vyta's website, enhancing its role as a comprehensive resource for aging-in-place services.

This strategic initiative will integrate a vast library of expert-validated articles, videos, and research summaries from the Optimal Aging Portal directly into the Vyta platform, creating an innovative aging solution that simplifies care management and provides a convenient, one-stop resource for well-being and freedom through aging.

Enhancing access to trusted information with almost 1,000 pieces of evidence-based content including blog posts, "Hitting the Headlines" posts, and video posts from the Optimal Aging Portal. New content generated within the licensing term will also be available, including an average of 6-8 new blog-type articles per month.

"This collaboration strengthens our mission to simplify the aging journey for Canadians. By uniting Vyta's user-friendly aging-in-place services with evidence-based knowledge, we're empowering families to make informed decisions, all in one place." – Kevin Webster, President of Bayshore HealthCare.

"This initiative helps us reach seniors and their loved ones at a critical time with trusted, evidence-based information. By bringing McMaster's world-renowned research and Vyta's innovative platform, we are redefining what it means to age well and stay informed." – Elsa Cabral, Executive Managing Director of Bayshore HealthCare.

"This collaboration exemplifies MIRA's commitment to translating research into practical solutions that benefit older adults and their families. By integrating McMaster's evidence-based content with Vyta's innovative platform, we are enhancing the accessibility of trusted information and empowering older adults to make informed decisions about their health and well-being." – Parminder Raina, Scientific Director of the McMaster Institute for Research on Aging (MIRA).

About Vyta—Powered by Bayshore HealthCare: Vyta is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life, dignity, and independence of all Canadians. By providing a convenient, single-entry point for aging-in-place services, Vyta ensures that clients have access to comprehensive in-home support and care in addition to high-quality, evidence-based content on a variety of topics on aging well.

About the McMaster Optimal Aging Portal: The McMaster Optimal Aging Portal is the world's most comprehensive online source of evidence-based information about the health and social aspects of aging. Supported by MIRA, the Portal leverages information from four of the world's most powerful databases for research evidence. The Portal continues to grow as a key resource for older adults, caregivers, clinicians, public health professionals, social system professionals, and policymakers globally.

About MIRA: The McMaster Institute for Research on Aging (MIRA) works to optimize the health and longevity of Canada's aging population through leading-edge research, education, stakeholder collaboration, and knowledge mobilization. MIRA upholds the values of integrity, excellence, collaboration, inclusion, and transparency, ensuring that its research outcomes have a real impact on the well-being of older adults locally and globally.

About Bayshore HealthCare: Bayshore HealthCare is one of Canada's leading providers of home and community health care services, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life, dignity, and independence of all Canadians.

About the Bayshore Foundation: The Bayshore Foundation works with MIRA and the McMaster Optimal Aging Portal to provide evidence-based information for Bayshore HealthCare's clients, patients, and staff.

Contacts:

Harpreet Agand , Director, Consumer Marketing, Bayshore HealthCare

, Director, Consumer Marketing, Bayshore HealthCare Amy Ladouceur , Communications Coordinator, McMaster Institute for Research on Aging

The McMaster Optimal Aging Portal was created with the generous support of Suzanne Labarge, whose funding enabled the development, launch, and broad utilization of the Portal.

For more information, please visit:

Vyta (https://vyta.ca/)

McMaster Optimal Aging Portal (https://www.mcmasteroptimalaging.org/)

MIRA's website (https://mira.mcmaster.ca/)

SOURCE Bayshore HealthCare

Media Contact: Michelle Ramos, Team Lead, National Communications & Public Relations | [email protected]