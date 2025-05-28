Simeon King Embarks on Cross-Canada Cycling Journey to Raise Awareness for Type 1 Diabetes

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Diabetes Express, a division of Bayshore HealthCare, is proud to sponsor "Cycle for Type 1" a coast-to-coast cycling journey undertaken by an individual with type 1 diabetes and advocate, Simeon King.

Starting June 1, 2025, King will set out on an 81-day, 7,500-kilometer ride from Vancouver, BC, to St. John's, NL, showcasing the resilience of individuals living with type 1 diabetes while raising funds for I Challenge Diabetes (ICD), a registered Canadian charity dedicated to supporting and empowering those with T1D.

Raising awareness of a growing health challenge

Across the country, nearly 300,000 Canadians live with type 1 diabetes requiring lifelong insulin therapy. A person living with T1D needs to make over 180 health-related decisions daily involving carb counting, insulin management, activity planning and blood sugar fluctuations to effectively manage their blood sugar. By raising awareness of the complexities of managing T1D, we can foster greater understanding and ensure that those affected receive the support they need to thrive.

"Living with type 1 for over a decade has taught me the importance of resilience and community support," said Simeon King. "I Challenge Diabetes has transformed countless lives, including mine, by providing education, adventure, and peer support. As I will be crossing certain remote parts of Canada, I am certain that I will feel isolated and alone, which is how I felt managing my condition before I found the I Challenge community. Every dollar raised will go directly to ensure no one is left behind in accessing the support and connection they need."

Strength and resilience built through community

Founded to provide adventure-based programming and peer mentorship, I Challenge Diabetes offers youth and adults living with type 1 diabetes an opportunity to connect, explore, and push beyond their own personal boundaries. "Simeon's journey is a powerful testament to the strength and determination of members of the T1D community," said Chris Jarvis, Founder of I Challenge Diabetes. "We are honoured to be part of this initiative, which I am sure will inspire and empower individuals across Canada."

"We have always been driven by a strong commitment to empowering and supporting the Canadian diabetes community," says Aleksandra Filipovic, National Director of Diabetes Express. "Simeon's Cycle for Type 1 embodies the same resilience and determination that fuels our team's passion and purpose every day. We're proud to stand with him and support his journey every step of the way."

The primary objective of Simeon's ride is to raise $100,000, with each dollar going directly to I Challenge Diabetes . In addition, King aims to raise awareness for those living with the daily challenges of T1D. Throughout the ride, Simeon will be stopping at 14 different communities, providing people with an opportunity to connect with others who are affected by type 1 diabetes.

For more information on Cycle for Type 1, how to support Simeon's journey, or to donate to I Challenge Diabetes, visit https://www.cyclefortype1.ca/

About I Challenge Diabetes:

I Challenge Diabetes is a registered Canadian charity dedicated to supporting and empowering individuals living with type 1 diabetes. Through unique adventure programming and peer-based support, ICD helps youth and adults build the confidence and skills needed to manage T1D effectively and thrive.

About Diabetes Express

Founded in 2005, Diabetes Express, is Canada's trusted destination for diabetes management – serving both Canadians living with diabetes and manufacturers who support them. Offering a comprehensive range of solutions, including convenient door-to-door delivery of supplies and pharmacy services, all backed by Bayshore Specialty Rx's national reach. Our commitment is to make managing diabetes easier for our Diabetes Express family & partners. https://www.diabetesexpress.ca

About Bayshore Specialty Rx

Bayshore Specialty Rx, a division of Bayshore Healthcare, is a 100% Canadian-owned and operated healthcare service provider. Its connected care experience extends throughout the patient journey and offers unique services to improve health outcomes. It brings this vision to life by providing specialty pharmaceutical medications, diabetic and other medical supplies, health navigation services, specialized infusion medications, and nursing services, providing support to ensure patients can live safely and independently. Bayshore Specialty Rx has specialized pharmacies that focus on preparing injectable and infusible drugs and coordinate with a network of clinics to ensure that these medications are delivered safely to patients. www.bayshorespecialtyrx.ca

About Bayshore HealthCare:

Bayshore HealthCare is a Canadian-owned company and one of the country's leading home and community healthcare service providers. The company aims to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. https://www.bayshore.ca/

SOURCE Bayshore HealthCare

Media Contacts: Lori Bogdanis, Director, National Communications & Public Relations, [email protected]; Patrick Herold, Public Relations, [email protected]