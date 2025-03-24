Bayshore Northern Staffing Announces Sponsorship of the 2025 Rankin Inlet and Oakville Hornets Northern Exchange Program

OAKVILLE, ON, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Bayshore Northern Staffing, a division of Bayshore HealthCare (Bayshore), is proud to announce its sponsorship of both the Rankin Rock and 2025 U15 Oakville Hornets Northern Exchange Teams, connecting young female hockey players from Rankin Inlet, Nunavut and Oakville, Ontario.

The exchange program, supported by Experiences Canada and the Government of Canada, provides a unique opportunity for girls aged 12-14 to experience Canada's diverse cultures while promoting athletics and personal growth.

"At Bayshore, we are committed to advancing equality and driving significant change," stated Kevin Webster, President of Bayshore HealthCare. "This sponsorship is perfectly aligned with our core values of promoting inclusivity and creating opportunities for the advancement of young women."

Beyond health care, Bayshore is dedicated to fostering connections and making a positive impact on the community. This initiative unites young female hockey players and promotes cultural exchange, teamwork, and shared experiences that bolster communities throughout Canada. With women constituting 85% of Bayshore's workforce, this sponsorship reflects the organization's commitment to empowering women.

"This exchange program represents our commitment to empowering young women, fostering cultural understanding, and establishing enduring connections within Canada's diverse communities," stated Grace Kong, Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer and Head of Talent at Bayshore HealthCare.

The sponsorship will help cover additional costs beyond the government grant, including coach travel, team activities, community support initiatives, and hosting expenses for the exchange.

"The Northern Exchange Program is more than just hockey—it's about building lifelong friendships, learning from each other's cultures, and creating unforgettable experiences. Watching these young athletes connect and grow both on and off the ice is truly inspiring," says Coach Lee Barter, U15 Oakville Hornets Northern Exchange Program Coordinator.

The U15 Oakville Hornets Northern Exchange Team will host their northern counterparts from March 22-29, 2025, with a reciprocal visit to Rankin Inlet scheduled for April 26-May 3, 2025.

Additionally, on March 26th, Indigenous Sport and Wellness Ontario will host the players at the Ford Centre in Toronto, ON, for a soccer and hockey clinic and to view the Hockey Hall of Fame archives.

About Bayshore HealthCare:

Bayshore HealthCare is a Canadian-owned company and one of the country's leading home and community healthcare service providers. The company aims to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. With locations across the country, including 80+ home care offices, 11 pharmacies and 100+ community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 18,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Bayshore has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006 and is an Imagine Canada Caring Company, reflecting its deep commitment to the communities it serves. https://www.bayshore.ca/

About the U15 Oakville Hornets Northern Exchange Team:

The U15 Oakville Hornets Northern Exchange is a youth hockey exchange that brings together players from Oakville, Ontario, and Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, for a unique cultural and athletic experience. Supported by a grant from Experiences Canada, this program makes meaningful connections by allowing players to visit and stay with each other's families, immersing them in different traditions. Through hockey, participants gain a deeper understanding of Canadian culture and history, including Indigenous perspectives, while also developing social skills. The exchange empowers young female athletes in sport and fosters friendships that extend beyond the rink.

