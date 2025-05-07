Bayshore HealthCare Maintains Platinum Status in Canada's Best Managed Companies Program for Tenth Consecutive Year

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Bayshore HealthCare (Bayshore) is proud to announce that it has maintained its Platinum Club status on Deloitte's list of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2025.

As one of Canada's leading home and community healthcare organizations, Bayshore has earned the prestigious Platinum Club status for the tenth consecutive year, recognizing its industry-leading performance, global business practices, and sustained growth. The company has also consistently maintained its place among Canada's Best Managed Companies since 2006.

Bayshore head office employees during their annual Canada Day celebration in 2024 (CNW Group/Bayshore HealthCare)

"This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering exceptional healthcare experiences for over 350,000 Canadians each year," said Kevin Webster, President of Bayshore HealthCare. "Our continuous innovation in healthcare delivery, commitment to our employees' growth, and focus on patient-centered care have been key to our sustained success. As we look to the future, we remain committed to delivering integrated healthcare powered by our compassionate workforce, enabled through our digital solutions."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs that recognizes innovative and world-class businesses. Each year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies undergo a rigorous and independent evaluation process to compete for this prestigious designation. A panel of independent judges, including program sponsors and special guests, evaluates all applicants.

Bayshore has demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple areas, consistently meeting high standards in operational excellence, talent development, and patient care. The company's achievements include maintaining ISO 9001:2015 certification, implementing innovative digital health solutions, and expanding its service offerings to meet evolving healthcare needs.

Bayshore HealthCare has a diverse workforce which comprises over 75 languages spoken. More than 89% of employees believe they can make a difference daily and 84% feel they can succeed regardless of personal background. Bayshore proudly launched a new Leadership Development program this year to facilitate the growth of over 100 leaders.

The 2025 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability, and bold leadership," said Lorrie King, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "Their relentless ambition, determined focus, and strategic agility have led them to remain competitive on the world stage, creating sustainable economic growth in an evolving global market."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies.Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards aregranted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Bayshore HealthCare

Bayshore HealthCare is a Canadian-owned company and is one of the country's leading home and community healthcare service providers. The company aims to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. With locations across the country, including 80+ home care offices, 11 pharmacies and 100+ community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 18,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Bayshore has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006. The Bayshore brand extends across three business divisions: Bayshore Home Health (medical and non-medical home care and staffing services), Bayshore Home Care Solutions (home care services for government care programs), Bayshore Specialty Rx (specialty pharmacy, infusion and pharmaceutical patient support services), in addition to two innovation teams: Integrated Care Solutions and Bayshore Digital. In 2017, Bayshore HealthCare launched the Bayshore Foundation for Empowered Living to assist those living with illness, injury or aging to reclaim or maintain their independence. https://www.bayshore.ca/

SOURCE Bayshore HealthCare

Media contact: Michelle Ramos, Communications Team Lead, [email protected]