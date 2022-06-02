Voting continues in Ontario

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - This morning, voting began at more than 7,000 voting locations across Ontario. More than 55,000 election officials are helping voters throughout the province as they cast their ballots.

Elections Ontario is confirming that all polls are up and running and that voting continues in all 124 electoral districts in Ontario.

While we endeavor to have all polls open on time, unavoidable delays may occur. In such cases, Ontario's Chief Electoral Officer has the authority under subsection 40(5) of the Election Act to extend voting hours.

Accordingly, voting hours for the following polls have been extended:

Algoma—Manitoulin – Poll 004 – Poll will close at 11:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Brantford—Brant – Poll 008 – Poll will close at 9:10 PM (Eastern Time)

Cambridge – Poll 026 – Poll will close at 9:15 PM (Eastern Time)

– Poll 026 – Poll will close at Don Valley West – Poll 023 – Poll will close at 9:15 PM (Eastern Time)

– Poll 023 – Poll will close at Etobicoke Centre – Poll 411 – Poll will close at 9:30 PM (Eastern Time)

Etobicoke Centre – Poll 412 – Poll will close at 9:30 PM (Eastern Time)

Flamborough—Glanbrook – Poll 003 – Poll will close at 10:45 PM (Eastern Time)

Mississauga East—Cooksville – Poll 020 – Poll will close at 9:25 PM (Eastern Time)

Mississauga East—Cooksville – Poll 028 – Poll will close at 9:26 PM (Eastern Time)

Mississauga—Lakeshore – Poll 021 – Poll will close at 9:40 PM (Eastern Time)

Mississauga—Lakeshore – Poll 023 – Poll will close at 9:25 PM (Eastern Time)

Oakville – Poll 036 – Poll will close at 9:30 PM (Eastern Time)

– Poll 036 – Poll will close at Ottawa—Vanier – Poll 018 – Poll will close at 9:24 PM (Eastern Time)

Parry Sound—Muskoka – Poll 030 – Poll will close at 9:30 PM (Eastern Time)

Parry Sound—Muskoka – Poll 052 – Poll will close at 9:10 PM (Eastern Time)

Perth—Wellington – Poll 017 – Poll will close at 10:20 PM (Eastern Time)

Sarnia—Lambton – Poll 011 – Poll will close at 9:30 PM (Eastern Time)

Simcoe North – Poll 024 – Poll will close at 9:38 PM (Eastern Time)

– Poll 024 – Poll will close at Thunder Bay—Atikokan – Poll 055 – Poll will close at 9:45 PM (Eastern Time)

University—Rosedale – Poll 017 – Poll will close at 9:30 PM (Eastern Time)

University—Rosedale – Poll 021 – Poll will close at 9:40 PM (Eastern Time)

University—Rosedale – Poll 022 – Poll will close at 9:55 PM (Eastern Time)

University—Rosedale – Poll 027 – Poll will close at 9:30 PM (Eastern Time)

Whitby – Poll 009 – Poll will close at 9:10 PM (Eastern Time)

– Poll 009 – Poll will close at York Centre – Poll 013 – Poll will close at 9:20 PM (Eastern Time)

Kiiwetinoong – Poll 019 – Poll will close at 11:00PM (Eastern Time)

Kiiwetinoong – Poll 028 – Poll will close at 9:30 PM (Eastern Time)

Results for the above electoral districts will not be released until all their polls have closed.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

