Volkswagen named Official Automotive Partner of TIFF 2025

AJAX, ON, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Volkswagen Canada is proud to announce a new partnership that will see Volkswagen join TIFF 2025 as the Official Automotive Partner. As the Festival celebrates its milestone 50th edition, Volkswagen will play a visible and integrated role throughout, building on its deep roots in film and its commitment to driving progress through innovation, both on the streets and screens of Toronto.

Recognized as one of the world's most influential film festivals and a defining moment on Canada's cultural calendar, TIFF offers the perfect stage for Volkswagen to step into the spotlight. This year, the brand will show up in a bold, meaningful way across the Festival's biggest moments, helping shape the experience for talent, guests and audiences alike.

At the heart of the partnership is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, making its Canadian festival debut. Fully electric and full of character, the ID. Buzz carries forward the legacy of the beloved VW Microbus, famous for appearances in fan-favourite films like Little Miss Sunshine, while redefining what mobility looks and feels like today.

"Volkswagen has always had a place in film history. Our vehicles have appeared on screen for decades, becoming icons in their own right. Partnering with TIFF allows us to celebrate that legacy while looking ahead to the future of mobility," said Edgar Estrada, President, Volkswagen Canada. "The ID. Buzz represents everything this moment stands for: reinvention, creativity and connection. We're proud to bring it to life at one of Canada's most influential cultural events."

Volkswagen's presence at TIFF 2025 will be seen and felt across the Festival, creating moments that blend mobility, culture and creativity. In the lead up to TIFF, the brand is launching Buzzcodes, a national social activation challenging Canadians to spot Volkswagen vehicles in film and television over the decades, and share them on social using #Buzzcode – everything from the all-electric ID. Buzz to the classic Microbus and any other Volkswagen model. Participants will have the chance to win an exclusive TIFF opening night experience for two.

Throughout the Festival, a fleet of all-electric ID. Buzz vehicles will serve as a bold and unmistakable presence across the city, transporting talent and guests while turning heads and reinforcing Volkswagen's role as a symbol of progress and design.

Beyond the streets, Volkswagen will show up in immersive ways across red carpets, venues and exciting moments, reinforcing its position not just as a transportation partner, but as a driver of culture and conversation.

To follow Volkswagen's journey at TIFF, visit www.vw.ca/en/about-volkswagen/sponsorships-partners.html#tiff or @VWCanada on major social platforms.

