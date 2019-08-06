Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the newest face of American Express in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, American Express Canada is rolling out a new video series for social and digital media featuring professional baseball player, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The videos are part of a broader brand advertising campaign and focus on how the company has their Cardmembers' backs to help them get the most out of life. They will feature Vlad enjoying the benefits of being an American Express Cardmember, whether while dining out, shopping, at a concert or travelling.

"Vlad is the perfect choice for this content series," said David Barnes, Vice President of Advertising and Communications, American Express Canada. "His recent return to Canada was backed so fully by the fans, it's easy for him to draw parallels into what having support can do to help lift a person up."

Viewers will also be given a glimpse into who Vlad is as he shares more about his life and his thoughts for the camera. He will give Canadians the inside scoop on Dominican baseball slang, share his experience of moving and living in Toronto, and even try Canadian foods for the first time, like maple syrup.

The videos will run in multiple formats across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and will roll- out until December 2020. They are part of the recently launched brand campaign, titled "Powerful Backing: Don't Live Life / Don't Do Business Without It" which showcases the unique role American Express plays in supporting its Cardmembers throughout all of life's moments. Key advertising and marketing elements for the Powerful Backing brand campaign include a focus on digital content, online video, and social influencers.

The social creative featuring Vlad was created by Notch Video. Other agency partners include North Strategic (social media, PR and influencer marketing), and UM (media).

