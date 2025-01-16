American Express Canada and Toronto Pearson Ink New Partnership Reaffirming Commitment to Seamless Travel Experience

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - American Express Canada today announced the extension of its long-term partnership with Toronto Pearson, reaffirming their shared commitment to elevating the airport experience. The multi-year agreement reinforces the pair's dedication to an enhanced travel journey, offering unique benefits for American Express Cardmembers at Canada's largest airport.

"Our continued partnership with Toronto Pearson demonstrates a clear connection to how American Express makes Membership matter to Cardmembers, delivering a seamless and elevated experience around a core passion point - travel," says Kim Kuzmak, Vice President of Lifestyle Benefits, Partnerships and Brand at American Express Canada. "Amex Canada continues to help Cardmembers and guests move through the airport faster with the Priority Security Lane and enrich their experience through lounge access and limited-time offers at select restaurants and retailers."

With this renewed partnership, eligible American Express Cardmembers continue to enjoy the following benefits at Toronto Pearson:

Priority Security Lane: Once inside Terminals 1 & 3, American Express Cardmembers and accompanying guests receive access to the Priority Security Lane by requesting single-use QR Codes online at go.amex/yyz.





Complimentary Valet Car Service: Eligible American Express Cardmembers departing from Toronto Pearson can receive complimentary Valet Car Service at Terminal 1. Their car must be dropped off to the Valet stand and the parking fee charged to their eligible American Express Card for associated Valet fees to be waived.





15% Discount on Parking: When parking at the Express Park in Terminal 1 and Daily Park in Terminals 1 & 3, receive a 15% discount on parking rates as a statement credit.





When parking at the Express Park in Terminal 1 and Daily Park in Terminals 1 & 3, receive a 15% discount on parking rates as a statement credit. 15% Discount on Car Care Services: Enjoy a 15% discount on Car Care services from Toronto Pearson's quality car cleaning and detailing service, available in Terminal 1.

"We are focused on enabling a smooth travel experience for our passengers," said Lauren Yaksich, Executive Director Commercial Development, Toronto Pearson. "With this partnership, many Amex customers will continue to enjoy travel benefits like complimentary valet, discounts on parking, car services and more when flying from Toronto Pearson. It's just one way we are putting the joy back into travel."

Separate from these partnership benefits, eligible American Express Cardmembers continue to enjoy lounge access to Plaza Premium Lounges or Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges and Air Canada Cafés, and ongoing offers at select on-site restaurants and merchants.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

