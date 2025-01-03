American Express Canada awarded top honour in six of ten categories in Rewards Canada's Annual Card Ranking

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - American Express Canada has been awarded first place in six of 10 categories in Rewards Canada's 17th annual Top Travel Rewards Credit Cards and 9th annual Top Cash Back Credit Card rankings, providing a strong showing for the company's exceptional product portfolio.

New this year, The Business Platinum Card has won Best Small Business Travel Rewards Card. The notable benefits include no pre-set spending limit*, up to 55 interest-free days**, access to 1,400+ airport lounges worldwide, and more.

Additionally, the American Express Cobalt Card took first place for Top Overall Travel Rewards Credit Card for the eighth year in a row due to its value and flexibility.

"American Express is committed to providing outstanding Consumer and Small Business Card products that offer the best in travel and cash back rewards and Membership benefits rooted in Cardmember needs," said Lili Ibarra, VP, Products, Benefits, Partnerships & Brand, American Express Canada. "The recognition from Rewards Canada validates that our products are resonating with customers and experts alike."

The following American Express Cards were ranked as the first place Card in their category:

Top Overall Travel Rewards Credit Card: American Express Cobalt Card

Top Hybrid Credit Card: American Express Cobalt Card

Top No Fee Travel Rewards Credit Card: American Express Green Card

Top Ultra-Premium Credit Card: The Platinum Card

Top Small Business Travel Rewards Credit Card: The Business Platinum Card

Top Cash Back Credit Card: SimplyCash Preferred Card from American Express

American Express Canada also boasts an extensive list of additional award placings across multiple reward categories. For more information on Rewards Canada's Top Travel Rewards Credit Cards rankings for 2025, please visit: www.rewardscanada.ca/TopTravelCreditCard/. For more information on Rewards Canada's Top Cash Back Credit Cards rankings for 2025, please visit: https://www.rewardscanada.ca/topcashback/

* Unlike a traditional card with a set limit, having no preset spending limit means that your spending limit is flexible and the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchases, payments, and credit history which can give you the ability to grow your purchasing power.

**The number of interest free days varies based on a variety of factors, including when charges are posted to your account and the closing date of your statement.

