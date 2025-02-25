American Express Canada Serves Up Platinum Dining Experiences

New program builds on strong restaurant spending with expanded dining program designed for Platinum Cardmembers

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - American Express Canada celebrates the launch of Platinum Dining Experiences, available exclusively for Platinum Cardmembers. The new program offers a selection of dining events at award-winning restaurants across Canada, showcasing the talents of highly acclaimed chefs.

"The American Express Platinum Card is becoming the card for an entirely new generation of consumers. More than ever, our premium products are resonating with Cardmembers who love experiences and see the value of Amex Membership" said Kim Kuzmak, Vice President of Lifestyle Benefits, Partnerships and Brand at American Express Canada. "Platinum Dining Experiences offer a new way for us to deliver on what our Cardmembers want within a top passion point."

The new program complements the existing portfolio of experiences Platinum Cardmembers have access to, including specially reserved tables though the Global Dining Collection, private shopping events, and unique event packages.

"Platinum Dining Experiences is another example of our commitment to Canadian restaurant owners," continued Kuzmak. "This community is made up of hard-working, dedicated business owners who we are proud to partner with to help support their growth."

To celebrate the launch, American Express Canada will host a two-night preview dinner on March 5 and 6 at Toronto's Quetzal, the first evening for media and influencers and the second evening for invited Platinum Cardmembers. The dinner features a chef collaboration with the restaurant's resident Chef Steven Molnar alongside Chef Danny Smiles of Montreal's Le Violon, and Chef Mike Robbins of Vancouver's AnnaLena. Together, the chefs will prepare a nine-course tasting menu paired with wine or a cocktail.

To find out more about upcoming Platinum Dining Experiences visit the Platinum benefits website: https://go.amex/dinewithplatinum. A sample of future events include:

Toronto:

Dreyfus x Gia Vin & Grill

April 10, 2025

Montreal:

Restaurant Le Violon x Nora Gray

April 8, 2025

Vancouver:

Bravo x Como Taperia

April 16, 2025

Packages are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Chef Steven Molnar

Chef Steven Molnar is Executive Chef & Partner at Quetzal, a restaurant celebrating the diversity of regional Mexican cuisine through the elemental art of open-fire cooking. His career began at age 17 at the acclaimed Nota Bene and has since been defined by profound experiences in culinary education, both locally and internationally, and esteemed positions at coveted Canadian restaurants such as Toqué, Bar Raval and Bar Isabel.

About Chef Danny Smiles

Chef Danny Smiles is a Partner and Co-Executive Chef of Le Violon, a neighbourhood restaurant tucked away in Montreal's Le Plateau. He is known for his innovative cuisine, which is significantly influenced by his Italian and Egyptian heritage. His rise to fame began as a finalist on "Top Chef Canada," leading to a role as executive chef at Le Bremner and later at the Willow Inn, where he became known for his dedication to quality, creativity, and the use of locally sourced ingredients. Danny also captivates the late-night scene at Double's Late Night, a hotspot known for its vibrant atmosphere and inventive bites.

About Chef Mike Robbins

Chef Mike Robbins opened his first restaurant, AnnaLena, in 2015, followed by a modern brunch café, Their There, in 2018. Drawing on a wealth of experience from local and international kitchens, his affinity for modern art and street culture, and his love for growing up in Vancouver, Mike is constantly pushing his restaurants in a new and innovative direction. His creative drive, passion, and pursuit of excellence continue to drive forward his menus and concepts.

