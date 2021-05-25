Vizzy Hard Seltzer Signs Queen Priyanka as Community Impact Director to Launch #Vizzybility Project

Art and performance are one of the simplest ways for people to express themselves and feel a sense of belonging, however despite inspiring so much of our culture, more than 69% of the Canadian LGBTQ+ community feel underseen and misrepresented in the media . Through the #Vizzybility Project, four diverse LGBTQ+ artists in Canada will be selected to receive a grant valued at approximately $35,000 each that will advance their art and its exposure in a big way.

"I know first-hand what it feels like to be under-represented and have my art not as easily supported as others," says Priyanka. "As Vizzy's Community Impact Director, we're going to expose the fabulous talents of the LGBTQ+ artist community and I'm especially looking forward to working personally with the grant recipients to elevate and be proud of their art. I'll be spreading that #Vizzybility and sipping that Vizzy like it's my job, y'all."

The grant program is part of Vizzy Hard Seltzer's overall commitment to show up for the LGBTQ+ community in ways that matter most. Working with the Queen Priyanka and the Queer Collective , a notable nonprofit committed to creating accurate and positive representation for every subgroup of the LGBTQ2S+ Community, Vizzy will invest over $1MM this year to support under-represented artists in various ways.

"Vizzy is a brand built on being proud of what makes it different," says Leslie Malcolm, Marketing Director for Vizzy Hard Seltzer, a new and unique entrant in the Canadian hard seltzer category boasting four dual-flavours and with acerola cherry in every can. "Helping to make someone feel seen for their whole self, differences and all, is true to our DNA and we look forward to making a long-term and positive impact to the vibrant LGBTQ+ community in Canada."

Inspired by Queen Priyanka's well-known tagline - What's My Naaaaame - Vizzy wants to learn YOUR name! If you're an artist looking from some visibility, visit http://vizzyhardseltzer.com/en-CA/vizzybility-grant-program to learn more about the #Vizzybility Project and how you can apply for a grant to support your art.

About Molson Coors

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet & Coors Original, Blue Moon & Belgian Moon Belgian White & LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Imprint and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Priyanka

After being crowned the first-ever winner of Canada's Drag Race in 2020, Queen Priyanka has become an international drag sensation and cultural icon. She is the host of What's My Game? On WOWPresents Plus, and the co-host of a new podcast, Famous This Week alongside Canada's Drag Race host and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 finalist, Brooke Lynn Hytes.

As the drag persona of Mark Suknanan, Priyanka's career started in television at MTV Canada, and she later joined YTV as the face of YTV's The Next Star and then The Zone for the course of six years. In Spring 2018, top Toronto drag performer Xtacy Love took Mark under her wing and Priyanka was born! Priyanka quickly took the city by storm, snatching crowns in the Miss Crews & Tangos pageant and Woody's: Queen of Halloween. She's performed in every major city across Canada, Chicago & the Dominican Republic and even graced the cover of Now Toronto, being named the city's "Number One Drag Entertainer."

Priyanka is based in Toronto and Los Angeles. She was born in Whitby, Ontario of Indo-Guyanese descent and studied at Niagara College.

About Queer Collective

Queer Collective is a cyber-safe space dedicated to amplifying the voices of local queer artists & providing positive representation for every subgroup of the LGBTQ2S+ community. We activate through our digital content across all social platforms and support local queer artists with performing arts programs and competitions, which provides mentorship opportunities from industry experts and celebrities as well as helps to fund and amplify their work. To checkout everything Queer Collective, visit queercollectiveto.com , youtube.com/queercollective or find us on Instagram and TikTok at @queer.collective

Media Contact:

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Natalie Gardner at [email protected].

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company