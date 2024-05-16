VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

CEO. Craig Parry , Executive Chairman, has assumed the role of CEO.

"With the completion of the Universal Copper transaction, I look forward to taking a more active role in the Company's day-to-day operations" stated Craig Parry, Executive Chairman of the Company. "Since Vizsla Copper's inception, we've succeeded in adding multiple exciting development and exploration assets, and we're just getting started. Vizsla Copper is in a terrific position with the price of copper approaching $5 per pound and strong tailwinds continuing to dominate the sector."

"Now that we've had a chance to absorb and reflect on the exploration data from the Poplar Project, I'm very impressed by the development potential and exploration opportunity it provides" commented Steve Blower, Vice President, Exploration of the Company. "With a significant precious metal component, large size and location essentially at surface, this deposit is impressive."

MANAGEMENT CHANGE

With the continuing evolution of the Company, Mr. Craig Parry has assumed the role of CEO and will remain Chair of the Company's Board of Directors. Craig brings a track record of creating shareholder value in previous CEO roles. Most recently, in his role as CEO of IsoEnergy, he turned an early-stage exploration spinout company into a much larger discovery success story in the uranium space. Mr. Chris Donaldson, remaining as a director of the Company, will step down as CEO effective immediately so that he can devote more time to other pursuits. The Company is appreciative of Chris's efforts as the former CEO.

POPLAR PROJECT

The 39,000-hectare Poplar Project hosts a porphyry-related copper and gold deposit, the Poplar Deposit (Figures 1 and 2). The top 10 historical drill hole intersections (>0.2% Cu) in the Poplar Deposit, ranked by Grade*Length (%Cu*m) are provided in Table 1. The top ranked drill hole was recently completed in 2021 by Universal Copper. Drill hole 21-PC-131 intersected 432.8m @ 0.42% Cu, 0.011% Mo, 0.15 g/t Au and 1.80 g/t Ag (0.58% Cueq1,2) from 2.2m. Figure 3 shows the extent of copper mineralization in plan view at the Poplar deposit and demonstrates, and Figure 4 shows it on a vertical longitudinal section.

The Poplar Deposit has a historical indicated mineral resource of 152.3 million tonnes grading 0.32% copper, 0.009% molybdenum, 0.09 g/t gold and 2.58 g/t silver and a historical inferred mineral resource of 139.3 million tonnes grading 0.29% copper, 0.005% molybdenum, 0.07 g/t gold and 4.95 g/t silver (above a cut-off grade of 0.20% copper). The historical mineral resource estimate was prepared for Universal Copper in September, 2021. It is not being treated as a current Mineral Resource Estimate, as the Company has not yet had it verified by an Independent Qualified Person. However, the recent date of the Universal estimate and the lack of drilling completed since that date suggests that the historical estimate is relevant. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources, which are not mineral reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The Poplar Project is located in mining country, 35km from the Huckleberry Copper Mine. The road accessible property is bisected by a 138 Kva hydroelectric line and lies 88km from the rail head at Houston and 400km from the deep-water port at Prince Rupert by rail.

Table 1 – Top 10 Poplar Deposit Drill Hole Intersections (>0.2% Cu) Ranked by Cu%*m

Rank Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Mo % Au g/t Ag g/t CuEq % Cu*L (%*m) 1 21-PC-131 2.20 435.00 432.80 0.42 0.011 0.15 1.80 0.58 183.32

incl. 156.00 192.00 36.00 0.66 0.012 0.28 1.23 0.90



incl. 242.00 270.00 28.00 0.67 0.012 0.27 3.41 0.92

2 21-PC-133 21.25 423.50 402.25 0.43 0.014 0.13 3.07 0.60 174.12

incl. 253.25 294.50 41.25 0.94 0.018 0.23 4.06 1.19

3 19-PC-129 149.00 527.65 378.65 0.42 0.014 0.13 2.22 0.58 160.78

incl. 397.00 452.82 55.82 0.54 0.019 0.14 2.18 0.72



incl. 286.00 312.56 26.56 0.57 0.006 0.18 3.40 0.74

4 11-PC-88 11.79 361.00 349.21 0.41 0.020 0.12 2.62 0.59 143.92

incl. 232.98 280.98 48.00 0.62 0.011 0.18 2.35 0.79



incl. 166.98 187.98 21.00 0.55 0.018 0.15 1.21 0.73

5 18-PC-126 23.50 404.47 380.97 0.36 0.015 0.10 2.30 0.51 138.57 6 11-PC-84 24.99 402.88 377.89 0.36 0.012 0.10 1.74 0.48 134.85 7 11-PC-99 53.60 420.59 366.99 0.37 0.022 0.12 2.30 0.55 134.45

incl. 340.57 379.57 39.00 0.69 0.036 0.31 0.89 1.03

8 PC-65 24.40 315.00 290.60 0.39 0.015 0.00 0.53 0.45 113.32

incl. 36.00 78.00 42.00 0.58 0.005 0.01 0.76 0.61

9 PC-01 0.61 300.84 300.23 0.37 0.022 0.02 0.30 0.47 112.47 10 18-PC-127 8.50 270.36 261.86 0.42 0.013 0.11 2.66 0.56 110.97

incl. 51.00 78.00 27.00 0.64 0.030 0.15 2.63 0.87



Notes:

1. Composite intervals are calculated above 0.2% Cu (above 0.5% Cu for the included sub-intervals) and may include a maximum of 10m of internal waste, 2. Copper equivalent values are based on metal prices of $4.00/lb Cu, $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag and $15/lb Mo and an assumed 100% recovery.

DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY

The Company will be updating the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Poplar Deposit to bring it up to current status. This will provide important inputs to planned internal scoping level trade-off studies which will be used to rank and prioritize development scenarios amongst the various projects and deposits within the Company. The results of the internal scoping studies will determine the path forward for a Preliminary Economic Analysis.

Figure 1 – Poplar Project Location Map

Figure 2 – Poplar Project Map

Figure 3 – Poplar Deposit Level Plan (700masl) (Drill hole traces projected in their entirety)

Figure 4 – Poplar Deposit Vertical Longitudinal Section (Section Line on Figure 3)

STOCK OPTIONS AND AMENDED STOCK OPTION PLAN

The Company's board of directors have approved amendments to its current 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), originally adopted on September 20, 2021 to comply with the recent changes to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Policy 4.4 – Security Based Compensation. The amendments have been conditionally approved by the TSXV and are subject to shareholder ratification at the Company's next annual general meeting later this year.

The Company has granted a total of 7,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options will have an exercise price of $0.09, expire five years from the date of grant and shall vest over two years. The Options were granted pursuant to the Plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT VIZSLA COPPER

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has three additional copper exploration properties: Copperview, Redgold and Carruthers Pass, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. Following closing of the Arrangement, Vizsla Copper will control a fifth project, the Poplar Project. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

For further information: and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Craig Parry, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Tel: (604) 364-2215 | Email:[email protected]