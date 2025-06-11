VIZSLA COPPER ADVANCES THE M5 TARGET AT COPPERVIEW, CENTRAL BC: DEFINES A STRONG AND UNTESTED IP ANOMALY

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a recently completed induced polarization (IP) survey across the M5 target at the Copperview project (the "Project" or "Copperview") in central British Columbia (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

New IP data enhances the M5 target: New chargeability and resistivity data demonstrate strong prospectivity for porphyry-related mineralization at Copperview.

New chargeability and resistivity data demonstrate strong prospectivity for porphyry-related mineralization at Copperview. Untested geophysical anomalies: Coincident chargeability, magnetic and AFMAG anomalies define the broad M5 target area which has never been drill tested.

Coincident chargeability, magnetic and AFMAG anomalies define the broad M5 target area which has never been drill tested. Follow-up programs planned: The largely covered and concealed M5 target area will be the focus of upcoming soil geochemical surveys aimed at refining drill targets.

"We have now defined a broad 3.5 km2 chargeability anomaly at Copperview across a dominantly till-covered area which has never been drill tested," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "The presence of overlapping geophysical anomalies strongly supports the high-prospectivity for mineralization across this area. We will follow-up with soil geochemical surveys and continued mapping aimed at advancing M5 to drill ready stage."

The Copperview IP Survey

The grid-based IP survey across the M5 target consisted of over 20 line kilometers across seven east-west oriented lines spaced 300 meters apart (Figure 2). The survey was designed to characterize and detect subsurface sulfide mineralization associated with pronounced coincident geophysical (magnetic and MobileMT1) anomalies at the M5 target area (Figure 1). The IP survey expanded on the 2024 survey where two lines defined an open-ended, high-chargeability anomaly (see February 19th, 2025 news release).

The broadly northwest-southeast oriented >20 mv/v M5 chargeability-high anomaly spans 2.5 by 1.4 kilometers (Figure 2). The core of the chargeability-high anomaly is spatially associated with a strong conductivity-high (resistivity-low) anomaly observed in the ground IP data as well as the recently compiled MobileMT1 survey (see November 2nd, 2023 News Release). The intensity of the chargeability anomaly increases with depth (Figure 3)

The M5 target is along trend, 6.5 kilometers north of Kodiak Copper's Gate discovery2 (Figure 1). Porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization at the Gate discovery is spatially associated with a strong chargeability-high coincident with a similar break in the regional-scale magnetic-high lineament (Figure 1). The M5 target has never been drill tested.

Next Steps

This new chargeability and resistivity data supports the strong prospectivity of the dominantly till-covered area for concealed, porphyry-related mineralization. A grid-based soil geochemical survey covering the M5 target will commence in the coming weeks. Contingent on geochemical results, the M5 target may be drill tested later this year.

Figure 1. Map of the Copperview Project showing the location of the M5 target in relation to a regional magnetic-high lineament and Kodiak Copper's Gate discovery.3

Figure 2. Project scale high-resolution magnetic data showing the location of the IP survey and the strong chargeability anomaly across the M5 target (250m depth slice).

Figure 3. Section through the M5 chargeability 3D voxel model showing the strong-chargeability anomaly which has never been drill tested. Section line 3700N A to A' shown in Figure 2.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has three additional copper properties: Poplar, Copperview, and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper. Dr. Leslie is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101. Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The technical information has not been verified by Vizsla Copper and may in some instances be unverifiable. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Vizsla Copper's projects.

References

1. Weicker, R. (2021), Report on geochemistry and geophysics activities 2021 on the Copperview North Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 39955, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. 2. Kodiak Copper October 22nd, 2020 News Release, kodiakcoppercorp.com

