VIZSLA COPPER COMMENCES AGGRESSIVE DISCOVERY-FOCUSED EXPLORATION SEASON ACROSS ITS BRITISH COLUMBIA PROJECT PORTFOLIO

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has commenced its multi-disciplinary, discovery-focused 2025 field season across its BC-based project portfolio. Exploration programs consisting of geological, geochemical, geophysical surveys and drilling are planned at the Copperview, Poplar and Woodjam projects. Work has now begun at the Copperview Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

Figure 1. Map of the Copperview Project showing the location of the M5 target in relation to a regional magnetic-high lineament and Kodiak Copper’s Gate discovery.² (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.) Figure 2. Project scale high-resolution magnetic data1 showing the location of the 2024 IP survey and the strong chargeability anomaly across the M5 target (300m depth slice). See February 19th, 2025 News Release for details. The recently commenced IP survey is focussed north and south of the 2024 reconnaissance lines. (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Exploration has commenced at Copperview: Geological and geophysical crews have been mobilised to the Copperview project to further investigate the M5 target area. The highest-priority targets may be drill tested later this year.





Geological and geophysical crews have been mobilised to the Copperview project to further investigate the M5 target area. The highest-priority targets may be drill tested later this year. Drilling set to commence at Poplar: Drill crews are expected to mobilize to the Poplar Project in June. Over 2,000 meters of drilling are planned to systematically test the highly prospective Thira porphyry-related copper target.





Drill crews are expected to mobilize to the Poplar Project in June. Over 2,000 meters of drilling are planned to systematically test the highly prospective Thira porphyry-related copper target. Drilling planned at Woodjam: Drilling at the Woodjam project will be focused on new discoveries at various porphyry targets that may include the Megaton area and the untested Great Plains target. Approximately 2,000 meters of drilling, set to begin late-summer, is planned.

"The successful closing of our recent $5.5 million financing has set the foundation for an aggressive field program across four key target areas in the project portfolio" commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "Drilling will concentrate on new discoveries at multiple projects, rather than extensions of known mineralization."

2025 Multi-project Exploration Program

The focus of the 2025 exploration program across the Company's three main projects is the discovery of a new porphyry-related copper-gold±molybdenum system. High-priority targets at the Copperview, Poplar and Woodjam projects will be advanced. Details include:

Copperview Project: The recently defined M5 target (see February 19th, 2025 News Release) is the focus of ongoing geological mapping, geochemical surveys and expanded IP geophysics. The IP survey will comprise over 20 line kilometers across 7 east-west oriented survey lines (Figure 2). The lines are planned north and south of the two 2024 reconnaissance style IP lines that successfully identified the open-ended M5 target (see February 19th, 2025 News Release). The M5 high-chargeability anomaly is spatially coincident with magnetic-low and conductivity-high anomalies and is considered highly prospective for concealed, porphyry-related mineralization in the dominantly till-covered area. The M5 target area is along trend, 6.5 kilometers north of Kodiak Copper's Gate discovery2 (Figure 1). Contingent on geochemical and geophysical results, the M5 target may be drill tested this fall.

Poplar Project: Over 2,000 meters of diamond drilling is planned at the Thira (formerly known as Poplar South) porphyry-related copper-molybdenum target (see January 15th, 2024 News Release). The Thira target consists of a broad ~8 by 2 kilometer zone of porphyry-related alteration (phyllic and propylitic) exposed along road-cuts and sparse outcrop. The centre of the alteration zone is covered by till where coincident high-chargeability, magnetic, EM, and multi-element soil anomalies define a highly prospective porphyry-related copper target (see October 8th, 2024 News Release). Further details of the drill program at Thira will be released prior to the start of drilling in the coming weeks.

Woodjam Project : Approximately 2,000 meters of diamond drilling is planned at various targets, including the Megaton and Great Plains porphyry-related copper-gold-molybdenum targets. The Megaton and Great Plains targets are interpreted to be underlain by similar geology as the Southeast deposit, located approximately 2 kilometers to the southwest and 4 kilometers to the north respectively. Drilling at Megaton will target the northern extent of porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization discovered in previous drill programs (see December 5th, 2023 News Release) and associated with a recently defined high-chargeability anomaly. Drilling at Great Plains will target a broad high-chargeability anomaly largely concealed beneath a thin veneer of glacial till (see October 30th, 2024 News Release). Further details of the drill program at Woodjam will be released in the coming months.

Digital Marketing Services Agreement

The Company further reports that it has entered into an agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") dated May 22, 2025 (the "Machai Agreement"), pursuant to which Machai will provide a digital marketing campaign. The term of the Machai agreement is for 6-month for a total retainer of C$303,000 (plus GST), to be paid up front.

Under the Machai agreement, Machai will execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company commencing in May, 2025, including branding and content creation, data optimization services, including search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, e-mail marketing and brand marketing.

Machai is a marketing, advertising and public awareness firm based out of Vancouver, B.C., specializing in advertising and public awareness in the metals and mining, technology, and special situation sectors.

The payment described herein will come from the Company's general working capital account. Other than as discussed herein, Machai does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the company or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Machai is arm's length to the company, and the Machai agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted a total of 18,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options will have an exercise price of $0.06, expire five years from the date of grant and shall vest over two years. The Options were granted pursuant to the Plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has three additional copper properties: Poplar, Copperview, and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper. Dr. Leslie is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101. Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The technical information has not been verified by Vizsla Copper and may in some instances be unverifiable. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Vizsla Copper's projects.

References

1. Borg, I. and Bateman, C. (2023), Assessment report for 2023 exploration on the Copperview Project south-central British Columbia, Canada, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 41573, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. 2. Kodiak Copper October 22nd, 2020 News Release, kodiakcoppercorp.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: obtaining required regulator approvals for the Copperview Acquisition and the RG Copper Acquisition; satisfying the requirements of the Underlying Option Agreement; the exploration and development of the Poplar Project, Woodjam Project, Redgold Project and Copperview Project; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Craig Parry, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 364-2215 | Email: [email protected]