VIZSLA COPPER TO DEPLOY AI TECHNOLOGY ACROSS BC COPPER-GOLD PROJECTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has engaged with VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY"), to utilize DORA, the world's only AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform to enhance and expand existing datasets, and accelerate and refine target definition. DORA will be deployed across Vizsla Copper's exciting portfolio of copper-gold projects all located in British Columbia.

HIGHLIGHTS

Figure 1. Vizsla Copper Projects located in British Columbia (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

VRIFY uses advanced AI and proprietary algorithms to generate a prospectivity score — known as a VRIFY Prospectivity Score (VPS) — that identifies areas of potential copper and gold mineralization.

DORA recently aided other exploration companies in identifying high-priority areas that were later validated through drilling.

Vizsla Copper has an aggressive exploration season planned with field work already underway (see Vizsla Copper release dated May 28, 2025 ).

"With the strategy to focus on discovery in 2025, we view DORA and the partnership with VRIFY as an additional cutting-edge tool to aid in guiding our exploration efforts" commented Craig Parry, Chairman and CEO. "With the treasury in strong shape we look forward to steady news flow as we advance our terrific land package through a combination of geophysics and drilling throughout the remainder of 2025."

DORA: AI Predictive Modeling

Vizsla Copper will utilize DORA, VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, to aid in its exploration efforts across its portfolio of exciting copper-gold projects (Figure 1). DORA leverages a combination of proprietary algorithms and datasets to generate a VRIFY Prospectivity Score (VPS), a predictive output used to rank and prioritize areas for possible base and precious metal mineralization. These outputs will be further validated by the Vizsla Copper technical team through systematic ground truthing which may include geochemical and geophysical surveys and drilling.

Using DORA, Vizsla Copper will gain direct access to the web-based platform and be able to generate and iterate on their own predictive models, allowing for hands-on exploration targeting.

About VRIFY

VRIFY proves that AI in mineral exploration doesn't have to be a black box. Building on our successful visualization tool, we launched DORA, the world's only AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform. DORA puts the power of AI into the hands of geoscientists, enabling them to find what others can't. Backed by a $12.5M Series B raise and trusted by hundreds of clients, VRIFY delivers results, including new discoveries and increased valuations for companies like Southern Cross Gold and RUA GOLD. We're pioneering a new category and accelerating exploration with the industry's most advanced AI and largest proprietary dataset.

To learn more about VRIFY visit https://vrify.com.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometres east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has three additional copper properties: Poplar, Copperview, and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper. Dr. Leslie is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: obtaining required regulator approvals for the Copperview Acquisition and the RG Copper Acquisition; satisfying the requirements of the Underlying Option Agreement; the exploration and development of the Poplar Project, Woodjam Project, Redgold Project and Copperview Project; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

