Vivaticket Selects Nuvei to Power Global Ticketing Expansion and Enhance Payment Experience

MONTREAL and BOLOGNA, Italy, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuvei, the Canadian fintech company, today announced its partnership with Vivaticket, one of the world's leading providers of integrated ticketing software solutions for the leisure, entertainment, sport, culture, and tradeshow industries. Through this agreement, Nuvei will provide Vivaticket with local acquiring and authorization optimization services to enhance its card payment processing capabilities globally and provide a frictionless checkout experience that accommodates its customers wherever they are and however they prefer to pay. The partnership will initially launch in Italy, with future expansion into other international markets already planned.

Vivaticket chose Nuvei not only for its ability to deepen global customer connections through payments via a single connection to its core platform, but also for its technological agility, developer-friendly APIs, and modular platform. Nuvei's human approach to customer service and hands-on support were also decisive factors in forming this partnership.

"This collaboration represents another milestone in Nuvei's strategic expansion across global enterprise verticals," said Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "Ticketing is a volume-intensive business where every point of conversion matters. With Vivaticket, we're proving how our platform can unlock global revenue by providing seamless, localized payment experiences to customers worldwide."

"In today's digital-first world, frictionless payment experiences are essential for customer satisfaction and business growth," said Silvano Taiani, Vivaticket CEO. "Nuvei's flexible technology platform and unique combination of international reach and local expertise align perfectly with our needs as we expand our global footprint and enhance our ticketing solutions for our diverse client base."

Vivaticket offers an integrated suite of products capable of managing every aspect of the user experience and the services provided. Designed and developed entirely in-house, its system draws on years of experience in live music, theatre, museums, trade fairs, theme parks, football, and sports in general, with clients such as Warner Bros Abu Dhabi, the Louvre Museum in Paris, AS Roma, Internazionale FC and AC Milan, La Biennale di Venezia, the Eiffel Tower, Ocean Parks in Hong Kong, and the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. This makes it the most advanced ticketing and access control system on the market and a global reference for venue management.

Nuvei is the Canadian fintech company accelerating business around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

