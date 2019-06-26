Visitor satisfaction is up: Great food, safety and a friendly welcome cited as Montréal's strengths

MONTRÉAL, June 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - According to an Ipsos survey conducted for Tourisme Montréal, 95% of leisure and business travellers who stayed in Montréal in 2018 were either satisfied or very satisfied with their experience. The proportion of those who said they were very satisfied has gone up 20% from 2006. Furthermore, 93% of the leisure tourists polled said they would recommend Montréal as a destination, while 84% of business travellers said they'd like to come back to Montréal on a leisure trip. Overall, more than 8 out of 10 visitors said they'd like to visit again within five years.

When asked about which factors contributed to the quality of their experience in Montréal, respondents most frequently mentioned the city's ambiance, safe streets, friendly locals, numerous festivals, vast dining options and the diverse arts, culture and events scene. The majority of respondents visited Old Montréal (85%) and downtown (84%) as well as Mount Royal Park and Saint Joseph's Oratory. According to the survey, satisfaction with the traffic, construction and mobility situation increased from 34% in 2016 to 49% in 2018.

"Ever since Tourisme Montréal was founded 100 years ago, we have been developing expertise on how to shape a city where people love to live and work, and which welcomes visitors with open arms. We owe this success to our partners and to the people of Montréal!" said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

Since 2006, Tourisme Montréal has been conducting market research on the visitor experience to inform the city's tourist welcome strategies and improve its competitiveness as a destination. The organization regularly polls visitors to identify their needs and enhance the impact of its promotional initiatives. The 2018 survey was completed by more than 2,000 leisure travellers who spent at least two nights in Montréal, as well as nearly 500 business travellers who stayed at least one night in the city*.

About Tourisme Montréal

Established in 1919, Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. The organization leads innovative tourist welcome strategies with a twofold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a quality experience and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism. Uniting more than 900 organizations and businesses that work directly or indirectly in the tourism industry, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. This year, Tourisme Montréal is celebrating its 100th anniversary. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

* The 2018 survey results were obtained through an online questionnaire sent to a sample of tourists recruited through various channels between February 2018 and February 2019. The respondents were aged 18 and over and stayed in Montréal during the survey's reference period (2 nights or more for leisure travellers, 1 night or more for business travellers).

