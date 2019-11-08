Visiting Québec's regions from YUL just became more affordable

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal welcomes the announcement by Québec Premier François Legault and Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx regarding the Explore Québec program which enables more visitors to benefit from attractive travel packages at discounted prices to promote tourism regions.

"With this announcement, the Québec government is focusing on tourism in the regions for the benefit of the entire community. This initiative confirms that YUL is also one of the main gateways to Québec's tourism regions," said Martin Massé, Vice President of Public Affairs at Aéroports de Montréal.

Through the Explore Québec program, Montrealers will have more choices at better prices when it comes time to decide on their next vacation in Québec. Making Québec's regions more accessible is good news for the economic development of the regions.

