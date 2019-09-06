Visiting Canada? Leave your firearms at home

OTTAWA, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is launching a firearms awareness campaign reminding visitors to Canada about Canadian firearm laws. Canadian laws are different than those in the United States - the CBSA suggests you check its requirements and restrictions before arriving at a Canadian port of entry.

For visitors to Canada, we strongly recommend that you leave your firearm at home when travelling to Canada and/or transiting through to reach another US destination. Additionally, you must have all necessary permits and ensure your firearm(s) is stored and transported appropriately.

Canadian firearm laws are clear – you must declare any firearm to the CBSA. Additionally, you must have all necessary permits and ensure your firearm(s) is stored and transported appropriately.

Failure to declare your firearms may lead to seizure, criminal charges and may make you inadmissible to Canada.

We look forward to your visit to Canada and take this opportunity to remind you to declare all goods with you.

For more information, visit the CBSA website or contact the Border Information Service.

