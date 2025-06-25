Virgin Voyages Selects Nuvei to Power In-App Payments on the "World's Most Irresistible Cruise Line"

Nuvei expands long-standing Virgin partnership, reinforcing leadership in powering next-gen travel commerce

MONTREAL, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuvei today announced that it has been selected by Virgin Voyages to power in-app purchases aboard its award-winning cruise ships. The new agreement continues Nuvei's growing partnership with the Virgin family of brands, which includes Virgin Holidays and Virgin Atlantic, and strengthens its position as a leading payments provider in the global travel and hospitality industry.

The Virgin Voyages mobile app is the digital command center for Sailors (that's cruise guests in Virgin speak), enabling them to personalize their trip and purchase experiences in just a few taps. Whether booking immersive shore excursions, topping up Bar Tabs, reserving dinners, or unlocking Virgin's playful "Shake for Champagne" feature, Nuvei ensures that every tap, click, or shake results in a seamless, mobile-optimized checkout experience.

"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Virgin to yet another of its iconic brands," said Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "Whether it's reserving a sunset catamaran tour or topping up a Bar Tab, we're proud to power the payment moments that make a Virgin Voyages trip unforgettable. This partnership also reflects our continued leadership in the travel space, where fast, flexible, and localized payment solutions are critical to guest satisfaction."

This announcement builds on Nuvei's growing portfolio of global travel and hospitality clients, including airlines, online travel agencies, ticketing platforms, and cruise lines. Nuvei's technology is the backbone of modern travel commerce, helping companies increase conversion, reduce fraud, and scale into new markets by providing:

Local acquiring in 50 countries for higher approval rates

More than 720 alternative payment methods (APMs), including all major digital wallets

Real-time payment orchestration and tokenization for mobile and omnichannel journeys

Embedded compliance, FX, and settlement tools designed for cross-border travel commerce

"Partnering with Nuvei brings one of the world's top payment providers into our corner," said Michael Litwin, VP and Controller at Virgin Voyages. "Their tech gives us the confidence to deliver smooth, secure transactions — whether Sailors are booking a Shore Thing, toasting with a glass of bubbly, or dining at Gunbae. It's fast, seamless, and helps keep the Virgin Voyages experience as effortless as it should be."

