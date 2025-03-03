MONTREAL, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - VIOR INC. ("Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) (FRA: VL51) announces the resignation of Marian Moroney as Director of the Corporation, effective immediately. The Board of Directors and management team thank Ms. Moroney for her service, and the Corporation was fortunate to have benefited from Ms. Moroney's years of mining industry expertise.

Mathieu Savard, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented: "I want to thank Marian for her help and contribution to Vior and to congratulate her for the new job appointment. We fully understand the requirements of her new role and wish her all the success in this new endeavor."

Following the recent financing closed on February 27, 2025, the Corporation confirms that under its Investors Rights Agreement ("Agreement") with the Windfall Mining Group Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gold Fields Limited ("Gold Fields"), Gold Fields intends to exercise its right under the Agreement to designate in the near future one individual for appointment to the Corporation's Board of Directors. This will ensure continuity and provide additional strategic insights to support the Corporation's growth plan.

The Corporation further wishes to announce an amendment to its existing market making services agreement with Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG"), relating to market making services in accordance with the policies and guideline of the TSX Venture Exchange and all applicable legislation. The amendment, effective March 1, 2025, includes a change in service fees to better align with the current market conditions and the Corporation's financial strategy. In consideration of the services provided by ITG, the Corporation will pay ITG a cash fee of $7,500 (plus applicable taxes), payable monthly in advance. (for more details on the market making services agreement with ITG, please refer to the Corporation's news release dated April 17, 2020).

ITG is an independent dealer-member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and has no interest directly or indirectly in the Corporation or its securities.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Québec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Québec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects. Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project which is a promising district-scale project that includes Québec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine.

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Inc.

For further information, please contact: Mathieu Savard, President, CEO and Director, 418-670-1448, [email protected]