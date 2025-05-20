MONTREAL, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - VIOR INC. ("Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) (FRA: VL51) is pleased to announce it has entered into an exploration Agreement with Long Point First Nation ("LPFN") for the Belleterre Gold Project. The Belleterre Gold Project is located in Abitibi-Temiscamingue region, Quebec on LPFN traditional lands.

The agreement outlines the terms on how consultation and impact mitigation on exploration activities will be conducted. It also provides for financial benefits and contract, jobs and training opportunities during the exploration phase of the project.

Mathieu Savard, President & CEO of Vior commented: "Vior is proud to be part of this historic moment that shows that when we work together towards a common objective, there is no limit to what can be accomplished. I also would like to thank LPFN Chief and Council, the negotiating committee, members of the LPFN sustainable development department, the Long Point First nation members and Vior's Team for the dedicated effort while building this agreement and relationship."

Vior and the Long Point First Nation are planning to hold an official signing ceremony in the community of Long Point to celebrate this important milestone in the fostering of their long-term relationship. Details about this ceremony will be communicated at a later date.

Following rounds of consultations and presentations, Vior also received from LPFN a letter of endorsement confirming its approval for the next round of drilling that will be conducted during the summer and fall campaign. Vior will shortly submit the permit request with the provincial government.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects.

Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project which is a promising district-scale project that includes Quebec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine. Vior has conducted extensive surface and compilation exploration at the Belleterre Gold Project and is currently executing on a 100,000 metre drill program.

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration program, and the approval from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF") for delivering the permits . Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MRNF to approve the the permits, as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE Vior Inc.

For further information, please contact: Mathieu Savard, President and CEO, 418-670-1448, [email protected]