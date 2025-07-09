Exploration Drilling Returns High-Grade: 97.9 g/t Au over 1.5 Metres

MONTREAL, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - VIOR INC. ("Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) (FRA: VL51) is pleased to announce that a significant new high-grade gold discovery has been made south of the past-producing Belleterre gold mine from its flagship Belleterre Project in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec. The newly received results also include a new mineralized zone at depth in the Hoskin Zone located north of the former Belleterre mine.

Figure 1 : Plan map of the Belleterre Project (CNW Group/Vior Inc.)

Mathieu Savard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vior, commented: "These high-grade results arrive just in time as we're expecting to start our second phase of drilling in the coming weeks. This new discovery at the Lac Guillet shear zone confirms the merits of this high potential area where close to 20,000 meters of systematic drilling is planned during the second half of the year".

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Lac Guillet Deformation Zone

Drillhole BV25-141, collared along the Lac Guillet Deformation Zone, intersected:

97.9 g/t Au over 1.5 metres

(at approximately 100 metres vertical depth)

This interval is located on strike with the QFP-A surface gold showing, approximately 100 metres to the east, originally identified by Vior in 2022 and 2 km south of the former Belleterre Mine. The mineralization is hosted in brecciated volcanic rocks with moderate silicification alteration, accompanied by trace to 0.5% pyrite and pyrrhotite. The result highlights the gold-bearing potential on the north margin of the Lac Guillet corridor, a 250-metre-wide ductile deformation zone with limited historic drilling. Follow-up work is planned to test for lateral and vertical continuity of this zone.

New Gold Zone Discovered at Hoskin Zone

Drillhole BV25-143, targeting the Hoskin Zone, intersected a previously untested gold-bearing interval at approximately 400 metres vertical depth, returning:

3.0 g/t Au over 4.3 metres, including 10.6 g/t Au over 1.0 metre

The mineralization is hosted in Smokey Grey quartz veins within a biotite-altered mafic volcanic unit, with trace to 3% blebby pyrite and clusters of chalcopyrite and sphalerite. This zone remains open in all directions and demonstrates the potential for depth extension within the Hoskin structural corridor.

These new zones are located within a North-East striking deformation structure, reinforcing the importance of structural control in the development of high-grade gold systems at Belleterre.

Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.vior.ca

Table 1 – Drill Core Assay Results

Drill Hole

Number Interval

From (m) Interval

To (m) Interval

Width (m) Au (g/t)

uncut Zone BV25-141 118.5 120.0 1.5 97.9 Lac Guillet Shear - QFP-A BV25-143 476.0 480.3 4.3 3.0 Hoskin Including 478.3 479.3 1.0 10.6 Hoskin

Table 2 – Drill Hole Collar Locations

Drill Hole

Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drill Hole

Length (m) UTM

Easting UTM

Northing BV25-141 180 -70 258.1 674954 5251964 BV25-143 300 -50 492.1 675464 5254694

Advancing Toward Phase 2 Drill Program

With the completion of this first phase of drilling anticipated in the coming weeks, Vior has now drilled over 69,000 metres across the Belleterre district since 2021. The Corporation is preparing to commence its second phase of drilling, which will prioritize follow-up at both Lac Guillet and Hoskin, in addition to testing several high-potential regional and brownfield targets. In the past few weeks Vior received part of its drill permit authorizations and plans to ramp up its drilling activities back to four rigs by the beginning of August.

Quality Control

True widths are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kg screen fire assay or standard 50 gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. The 1-kg screen assay method is used when samples contain coarse gold intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC"), and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples to adhere to strict QA/QC guidelines and protocols by the Corporation and the lab.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Pascal Simard, Vice-President Exploration at Vior, Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects.

Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project which is a promising district-scale project that includes Quebec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine. Vior has conducted extensive surface and compilation exploration at the Belleterre Gold Project and is currently executing on a 100,000 metre drill program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration program, and the approval from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF") for the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions originally filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. (the previous owner of the two mining concessions). Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MRNF to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by the Corporation, as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

