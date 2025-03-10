MONTREAL, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - VIOR INC. ("Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) (FRA: VL51) is pleased to announce the appointment of Johan Pool to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Corporation. Pursuant to Vior's Investors Rights Agreement with the Windfall Mining. Group Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gold Fields Limited ("Gold Fields"), Gold Fields has designated Mr. Pool as its nominee on the Board.

Mr. Pool is an experienced M&A professional with more than 25 years of experience in cross-border mining and exploration transactions and corporate strategy. He is currently the Vice President Corporate Development of Gold Fields. He led the creation of the 2023 Windfall joint venture with Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko Mining") and the subsequent acquisition of Osisko Mining in 2024. Mr. Pool has also been involved in several key projects for Gold Fields, including the Cerro Corona acquisition in Peru, the Salares Norte acquisition and property consolidation in Chile, and the funding strategy for Salares Norte construction. He has also led strategic investments and exploration transactions across Canada, West & East Africa, and South America. In 2016, he was instrumental in monetizing Gold Fields' global royalty portfolio to Maverix Metals. Before joining Gold Fields, he worked at a major Johannesburg corporate law firm and a big 4 accounting firm. Mr. Pool holds a GMP from Harvard Business School, a Masters in Tax Law from the University of Johannesburg, and a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Stellenbosch.

Mathieu Savard, Vior's President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Johan as a new director at Vior. His extensive global experience and expertise will greatly contribute to the corporation's ongoing growth plan".

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Québec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Québec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects. Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project which is a promising district-scale project that includes Québec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine.

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vior Inc.

For further information, please contact: Mathieu Savard, President, CEO and Director 418-670- 1448, [email protected]