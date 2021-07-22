Targeted support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions for regional transportation in Côte-Nord region.

FORESTVILLE, QC, July 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Regional air transportation is crucial to local economic growth, the movement of goods and the connectivity of Canadians across the country. The pandemic has had major impacts on regional air transportation ecosystems, affecting communities and local businesses from coast to coast to coast.

The Government of Canada's Regional Air Transportation Initiative (RATI), launched in March 2021, supports access to air transportation and regional ecosystems. In particular, it enables the continuation of existing air routes and ensures airports remain operational and able to continue contributing to regional economic growth, while adapting to new post-COVID-19 realities and requirements.

Improving the runway surface and maintaining existing routes

With this in mind, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for Quebec Regions), today announced $2,650,000 in financial support for the Ville de Forestville for its airport, whose operations were hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. This non‑repayable contribution will enable the organization to level and pave the runway and expand the landing area to welcome, for example, airplanes from the Forest Protection Society against Insects and Diseases (SOPFIM) and helicopters. The project also aims to improve signalling and markings and to add instrumentation and monitoring equipment.

Founded in 1980, the Aéroport de Forestville is operated by the Ville de Forestville. The infrastructure of this airport—the only one within a 100 km radius—includes a modern business centre and a 5000-foot-long runway. It plays an important role in local economic and tourism development: its industrial and commercial operations are essential given its proximity to areas in the Côte-Nord region used for forestry, recreational and tourism, and mining activities.

Regional air transportation is key to the economic development of communities and businesses right across Canada. It is essential to connect Canadians living in rural and remote communities to urban centres, deliver Canadian goods to the global market and welcome international visitors to all parts of the country, when it is safe to do so.

Quotes

"It is a priority of the Government of Canada to ensure communities prosper. That is why we are supporting the Ville de Forestville and its airport, which is essential to the Côte-Nord's economic development. Thanks to our financial assistance, the airport will be able to keep its operations afloat and enhance its infrastructure, which is good news for both businesses and the public!"

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for Quebec Regions)

"It is important to protect our regional air transportation networks for the thousands of tourists who use them, the thousands of workers employed by this sector and the many businesses and communities that depend on it. Air connectivity across all regions is essential to healthy, inclusive economic growth, and supporting it is part of our plan to build back a stronger, more resilient economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The RATI, administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs), has a national budget of $206 million .

. The Initiative supports regional air ecosystems—which include regional air carriers and airports, as well as SMEs and non-profit organizations—in developing and implementing enhanced services for improved regional connectivity.

The RATI complements measures implemented by Transport Canada .

. The funding granted to the Ville de Forestville is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement between the organization and CED.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]