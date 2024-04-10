MONTRÉAL, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Videotron is pleased to announce that it will help improve wireless coverage in outlying regions of Québec by installing at least 37 new cell towers in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and the Laurentians, as part of a partnership with the Québec government.

"On the heels of the success of Canada-Québec Operation High Speed, in which we connected over 37,000 Québec households to Videotron's high-speed Internet network, we are proud to have been selected to be part of the Québec government's new initiative to improve wireless coverage in outlying regions," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "Access to a quality mobile network is crucial to support economic development and ensure the safety of Quebecers."

The Québec government's support under this agreement will enable Videotron to offer its customers even more comprehensive wireless coverage, particularly in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, where Videotron is playing a growing role thanks to the investments it has made since arriving in the region in 2019. The exact location of the new mobile infrastructure will be determined by the end of summer 2024.

Since 2008, Videotron has invested more than $4 billion in the rollout of its state-of-the-art wireless network in order to provide its customers with mobile telephony service of the highest standard at the best possible price.

Videotron , a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. , is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. On April 3rd 2023, Videotron acquired Freedom Mobile, creating the fourth strongest and competitive wireless service provider in Canada. As of December 31, 2023, Videotron and Freedom together had 3,764,900 subscriber connections to their mobile telephone services. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of December 31, 2023, Videotron was serving 1,355,600 television customers, 1,727,600 subscribers to its Internet services as well as 674,700 to its wireline telephone service. Finally, Videotron has been crowned the best rated telecommunication company by Quebecers in terms of customer service according to a Léger survey conducted from August 1 to 7, 2023.

