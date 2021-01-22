Videotron Ltd. Announces Closing of C$650,000,000 Senior Notes Offering

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron Ltd. ("Videotron") today announced the closing of its issuance and sale of C$650 million aggregate principal amount of 3.125% Senior Notes due 2031. Videotron intends to use the proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, for the repayment of a portion of its outstanding indebtedness.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 or applicable state securities laws, and the senior notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. The senior notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the notes in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus and dealer registration requirements of such securities laws.

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of September 30, 2020, Videotron was serving 1,481,800 cable television customers and 452,900 subscribers to its Club illico video streaming service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,773,600 subscribers to its cable service as of September 30, 2020. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,452,600 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 950,900 Québec households and organizations. Videotron has been recognized as one of Montréal's top employers.

