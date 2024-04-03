MONTRÉAL, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The results of Léger's 2024 Reputation survey are in and Videotron has taken the coveted title of "most respected telecommunications provider in Québec" for the 18th time since 2006. This honour reflects the importance Videotron attaches to its loyal customers.

"This distinction demonstrates once again the strength of our teams across Québec and their commitment to our customers," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor. "Year after year, we differentiate ourselves from the competition by putting our customers first in all that we do and offering exceptional products and services that meet their needs. We will continue creating healthy competition in Québec and across Canada by offering Canadians better service at a better price."

Click here to view the results of Léger's 2024 Reputation survey

One honour after another

This distinction follows on the heels of Léger's recently released 2024 WOW study, which found that, among telecom retailers, Videotron offers the best in-store experience in Québec while Fizz ranks first in Canada for online experience for the fifth year in a row. Videotron also came out well in front in a Léger survey conducted in August 2023, which ranked it the telecommunications company with the best customer service in Québec in 2023.

Click here to view the results of Leger's 2024 WOW Digital study

About Videotron

Videotron , a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. , is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. On April 3rd 2023, Videotron acquired Freedom Mobile, creating the fourth strongest and competitive wireless service provider in Canada. As of December 31, 2023, Videotron and Freedom together had 3,764,900 subscriber connections to their mobile telephone services. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of December 31, 2023, Videotron was serving 1,355,600 television customers, 1,727,600 subscribers to its Internet services as well as 674,700 to its wireline telephone service. Finally, Videotron has been crowned the best rated telecommunication company by Quebecers in terms of customer service according to a Léger survey conducted from August 1 to 7, 2023.

Follow us on the Web

Follow us on X

For the latest news

SOURCE Videotron Ltd.

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]