MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Videotron, the first telecom carrier in Québec with a Canada-International mobile plan that lets subscribers stay connected across Canada and in a multitude of destinations around the world, is making travellers happy again by adding 45 more destinations to the plan.

Starting today, subscribers to the Canada-International plan can use their mobile service in Australia, Japan, India, Vietnam, Sweden, Iceland and more! Thanks to Videotron, Quebecers can now travel to a total of 66 international destinations and stay in touch without worrying about roaming charges.

New customers can sign up for the 25 GB plan at the same affordable price of $55 per month (with an Internet plan) while current Canada-International subscribers will have the new destinations added to their plan at no extra charge. See the details at Canada-International phone plan - 25 GB.

The Canada-International plan is backed by Videotron's lifetime price guarantee: customers keep the same basic price, before promotions and discounts, for as long as they keep their plan. Full details at videotron.com/en/why-choose-videotron.

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. With the acquisition of Freedom Mobile Inc., Videotron became Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier. As of June 30, 2024, Videotron and Freedom had a combined total of 3,918,600 mobile lines. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of June 30, 2024, Videotron had 1,321,900 subscribers to its television service, 1,722,500 subscribers to its Internet service, and 643,400 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2024 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 18th time since 2006.

