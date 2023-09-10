CALGARY, AB, Sept. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Team Ireland claimed the top prize at the 2023 BMO Nations' Cup – Spruce Meadows' yearly, world renowned, team show-jumping competition.

Seven of the best show-jumping teams in the world, each made up of four members (with the exception of Belgium who competed with three team members) selected by their national federations to represent their country, competed for the prestigious championship title. The course was designed by Olympic course designer Leopoldo Palacios of Venezuela and featured 12 obstacles (15 jumping efforts), covering 520 metres.

Victory Claimed by Team Ireland in the 2023 BMO Nations' Cup at the Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’ (CNW Group/BMO Financial Group)

"BMO is delighted to return to Spruce Meadows to be a part of this exciting show-jumping event featuring the world's top equestrian riders," said Scott Brison, Vice Chair, BMO Wealth. "We are a proud long-standing sponsor of BMO Nations' Cup as it represents our continued mission to support sports in Canada and show our admiration to all of the talented athletes across the country. We'd like to congratulate Team Ireland on their victory this year, and our thanks go to Spruce Meadows, the Southern Family, and to the many fans, from Alberta and beyond, who showed their support this year."

It was a great finish for Ireland, led by Chef D'Equipe Michael Blake, and riders Bertram Allen, Conor Swail, Daniel Coyle, and Denis Lynch.

Final Results:

Ireland Germany Canada Great Britain Belgium USA Sweden

About Nations' Cup

The BMO Nations' Cup is the only competition in which nations are represented by selected teams. Teams from participating countries may consist of three or four riders and are led by a Chef d'Equipe. Each member of each team will jump one round and the best three scores from each team are added together for a first round total.

The top six teams return in reverse order of standing to jump the identical course in the second round. Again, the three best scores for each team are added to the first round total to determine the ultimate winner. In the case of equality of penalties for first place, the Chef d'Equipe selects a single team member to jump off.

