ViaPlus and Nuvei partner to offer enhanced payments experience for mobility services

Combined benefits of the ViaPlus mobility back office alongside Nuvei's global acquiring reach and extensive APM connectivity

700+ new types of payments in 150+ currencies available to consumers using ViaPlus systems

New local solutions in countries served by VINCI Highways: Brazil , Peru and Colombia

, and Enhanced flexibility for both end-users and transportation agencies

CARROLLTON, Texas and MONTREAL, June 11 2024 /CNW/ -- ViaPlus, a subsidiary of VINCI Highways, and Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announce a partnership to deliver an enhanced payment experience for consumers when purchasing mobility services.

The partnership will integrate ViaPlus' mobility back office, which processes and financially reconciles large volumes of transactions, with Nuvei's global acquiring and processing reach and capacity to manage a wide variety of digital applications through extensive Alternative Payment Methods (APM) integrations.

ViaPlus' single, seamless integration to Nuvei's payment technology platform introduces over 700 new payment types to the ViaPlus system to form a new digital payment network called ViaPlus Nexus™. ViaPlus consumers will be able to pay for mobility services with new methods including standard digital options like Apple Pay, as well as popular local choices in countries served by the VINCI Highways network: Brazil's Pix, Peru's Pago Efectivo, and Colombia's Nequi. ViaPlus will also include China's Alipay, one of the world's most popular digital wallets.

Further benefits include broader accessibility for customers who choose to pay cash via Nuvei's retail payment network, and the general convenience of increased paperless payments.

Richard Arce, president and CEO of ViaPlus, states: "This initiative reflects the commitment of ViaPlus and VINCI Highways to enhancing the driver experience with secure and efficient payment methods for the global mobility ecosystem."

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, added: "We're thrilled to partner with ViaPlus. Our mission is to enable businesses to connect with their customers more deeply, and this partnership is another great example of the power of payments technology to do this. Enabling consumers to pay wherever they are, whenever they want to, and whichever payment methods they prefer is critical to the modern digital experience."

About ViaPlus

ViaPlus is a global mobility company in the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market, specializing in revenue and services management solutions for the transportation industry. Our customer operations, data analytics, and full-featured, single-account back-office technology facilitate the high-volume transactions required for seamless multimodal mobility. As a VINCI Highways subsidiary, we are committed to technical innovation and to promoting a positive mobility experience for all.

www.ViaPlus.com

Contact:

Nicole Busse

[email protected]

About VINCI Highways



VINCI Highways, a VINCI Concessions subsidiary, is a leader in road concessions, operations and mobility services. We design, finance, build and operate highways, bridges, tunnels, urban roads and mobility services on a +3,000 km network in 14 countries. VINCI Highways leverages its expertise to deliver the highest performance and safety standards and provide drivers with a positive experience.

More information:

https://www.vinci-concessions.com/en/vinci-highways

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinci-highways/

@VINCIConcess

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 700 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

NVEI-IR

Contact:



Public Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuvei