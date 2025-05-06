Nuvei enhances B2B payments capabilities for the high-growth construction vertical

Expanded integration with Sage Intacct CRE streamlines complex B2B payment workflows and unlocks new revenue potential in $1.5 trillion construction industry

MONTREAL, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuvei, the global payments accelerating business, today announced the strategic expansion of its B2B payments capabilities for the U.S. construction sector – a high-growth vertical projected to reach $1.54 trillion by 2028.¹ The move reinforces Nuvei's vertical market strategy, enabling the company to deepen its footprint in construction by embedding payments into the software platforms most critical to industry operations.

This expansion includes new integration support for Sage Intacct Construction Real Estate (CRE), enhancing Nuvei's existing support for Sage 100 Contractor and Sage 300 CRE. The move reinforces Nuvei's vertical market strategy, enabling the company to deepen its footprint in construction by embedding payments into the software platforms most critical to industry operations.

Construction businesses leveraging this new integration can improve cash flow and reduce administrative friction, with:

Real-time payment processing

Automated invoicing

Seamless reconciliation

Surcharging capabilities to recover credit card processing costs and improve profitability without increasing prices

These capabilities are designed to address the unique payment complexities of the construction industry, including multi-tiered subcontractor relationships, lien waiver compliance, tax workflows, and project-based billing cycles, which have traditionally resulted in delayed payments, manual processes, and strained cash flow.

The U.S. construction market is expected to grow at a 5.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2028¹, with digital payment adoption among contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers accelerating amid ongoing digitization of project finance operations. Nuvei is uniquely positioned to address these industry-specific challenges with its specialized payment solutions that eliminate manual work, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate cash flow – critical factors for success in the construction sector. Its platform is backed by expert consulting and support teams with decades of industry experience, ensuring clients receive both technological and practical expertise.

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, commented on the announcement: "The construction industry has historically been underserved when it comes to payment technology. With our latest integration into Sage Intacct CRE, we're enabling thousands of firms to reduce complexity and accelerate cash flow. This is a prime example of Nuvei's strategy to create value by aligning deep vertical expertise with embedded payments infrastructure."

¹ Source: U.S. Construction Outlook, ResearchAndMarkets.com, 2024

