VIA Rail workers issue 72-hour strike notice

If the more than 2,000 maintenance workers, on-board service personnel, chefs, sales agents and customer service staff at VIA Rail cannot reach a deal by Monday, July 11, 2022 at 00:01 am eastern they will be on the picket line.

From June 20 to July 1, 2022 both Unifor Council 4000 and Unifor Local 100 conducted strike votes with VIA Rail members across Canada. The results for the vote were 99.4% in favour of strike action at Local 100 and 99.3 % in favour of strike action from Council 4000 members.

At the table, VIA Rail continued to push for concessions including the removal of the Supplemental Agreement for both Unifor Council 4000 and Unifor Local 100 members. The removal of the supplemental agreement will result in the loss of job security.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: Unifor National Communications Representative Hamid Osman: [email protected] or (647) 448-2823