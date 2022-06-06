MONTREAL, June 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail is proud to have been ranked first in two categories among transportation companies: as an employer of choice and as the most trusted carrier in the 2022 Canadian Reputation study published by Leger.

The study also reveals that VIA Rail is the carrier that Canadians are most proud of, particularly because of its products and services, its Canadian origins, and its excellence in the field.

The Corporation also ranked second overall among transportation companies in the brand reputation survey, standing out from other companies in the categories of honesty and transparency as well as quality of products and services.

Canadians surveyed recognized VIA Rail as an employer of choice among transportation companies, rating it highest for its values, its attractiveness, but especially for its working atmosphere. In fact, 84% of Canadians believe that VIA Rail offers a good working environment to its employees.

« This recognition reflects the importance we place on the travel experience of our passengers, but also on the work experience of our employees, who go above and beyond every day to provide unparalleled service » says Martine Rivard, Chief Employee Experience Officer. « VIA Rail promotes the well-being of its employees in a variety of ways, with programs that reflect one of its core values: to go further together and collaborate to create the best results for our customers and our teams. »

The Reputation study published by Leger reveals the most reputable companies based on data collected from nearly 2,100 Canadians per company. For this 25th edition, 288 companies from 30 different sectors were analyzed in the study, which is based on various factors that determine a company's reputation.

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional, and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2005. Visit the "Our company" page at https://corpo.viarail.ca/en/company

