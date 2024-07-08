Appointments Bolster VIA HFR's Leadership Team

MONTREAL, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - VIA HFR - VIA TGF Inc. ("VIA HFR") is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Marie-France Poulin and Mr. Michael Keenan to its Board of Directors. They both joined the VIA HFR Board of Directors in recent months, at a pivotal time as the Corporation advances in the development of the largest infrastructure project in recent Canadian history.

The High Frequency Rail (HFR) project is set to be a game-changer for Canadian passenger transportation, promising to deliver a faster, more frequent, and more reliable rail service that connects major cities across the Toronto – Quebec City corridor. Ms. Poulin's and Mr. Keenan's combined experience and strategic expertise in economic development, governance, public policy, and risk management will be instrumental in steering the project towards success. Their insights, particularly drawn from Mr. Keenan's extensive work on transportation policy and Indigenous consultation, and Ms. Poulin's leadership in corporate governance and sustainable business practices, will be particularly valuable in ensuring the HFR project aligns with best practices in sustainable development and community engagement.

Mr. Michael Keenan joins the Board of Directors after a long public service career that culminated in seven years as the Deputy Minister of Transport. In this position, he led a comprehensive digital service transformation and played a pivotal role in the largest overhaul of transportation safety standards in recent history. His leadership at Transport Canada also involved overseeing a portfolio of several dozen Crown corporations, administrative agencies and tribunals, and transport authorities. Mr. Keenan's experience will be invaluable to the project. He holds a bachelor's degree from St. Francis Xavier University and a Master of Economics from Queen's University.

Ms. Marie-France Poulin, Vice-President of Groupe Camada and co-founder of Kalia, is a respected business leader with a proven track record as a successful entrepreneur. Her extensive experience and strategic vision, honed through her roles in various companies and on boards of directors, including Hydro-Québec and Laurentian Bank, will significantly contribute to the future direction of VIA HFR. Ms. Poulin is a graduate of Université Laval with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a certification from the Collège des administrateurs de sociétés.

"We are thrilled that Mr. Keenan and Ms. Poulin have joined the VIA HFR Board. Their collective expertise in public policy, transportation, and business leadership will be a tremendous asset to our organization as we move forward with the High Frequency Rail project," said Robert Prichard, Chair of the Board of Directors.

"VIA HFR's Board has strategically strengthened its skill set with Mr. Keenan's and Ms. Poulin's appointments at a critical time for the Corporation. Their credentials will play a key role in supporting and moving the HFR project forward to transform Canadian rail service," added Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The High Frequency Rail project will transform passenger transportation in Canada through the creation of a faster, more frequent, more reliable, and sustainable rail service connecting Toronto , Peterborough , Ottawa , Montreal , Laval , Trois-Rivières, and Quebec City .





through the creation of a faster, more frequent, more reliable, and sustainable rail service connecting , , , , , Trois-Rivières, and . The project aims to improve Canada's intercity rail service by increasing the number of passengers, providing a better travel experience, being environmentally responsible, accessible, safe, financially sound, while committing to reconciliation with Indigenous communities.





intercity rail service by increasing the number of passengers, providing a better travel experience, being environmentally responsible, accessible, safe, financially sound, while committing to reconciliation with Indigenous communities. Three international consortia are preparing to submit their proposals this summer, marking a significant milestone in the project's progress and underscoring its importance.





By the end of 2024, the Government of Canada will select a private sector partner to co-develop the project with VIA HFR.

About VIA HFR – VIA TGF Inc.

VIA HFR – VIA TGF Inc. is a federal Crown corporation dedicated to transforming intercity passenger rail service in Canada. With a focus on sustainability, accessibility, and innovation, VIA HFR is committed to developing a rail service that meets the needs of Canadians today and for generations to come.

Media: For more information, contact Benoit Bourdeau at [email protected] or by phone at 438-686-8476; Source: Corporate Communications, VIA HFR, [email protected]