Keynote Address to Emphasize the Necessity for a Fast, Dedicated Passenger Rail Service Between Toronto and Quebec City

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - VIA HFR cordially invites media representatives to attend a keynote by President and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Imbleau, discussing the progress of the proposed fast, frequent, and reliable passenger rail network linking Toronto to Quebec City.

This in-person luncheon, hosted by The Canadian Club of Ottawa will take place on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024, from noon to 1 p.m.

Mr. Imbleau will share the latest project developments, discuss intercity rail transportation opportunities, and emphasize the necessity of a rapid train network that will bring people together and support the economic and demographic growth of the region.

Following his conference, Mr. Imbleau will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Rob Rosso.

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024



Location: National Arts Centre – Canada Room

1 Elgin Street

Ottawa, Ontario

K1P 5W1



Time: Noon to 1 p.m. (doors open at 11:30am)



RSVP: To register for the conference, please confirm your attendance with Alessia

Matsos by email at [email protected] or by phone at 905-869-7451.

Media Availability:

Mr. Imbleau will be available for interviews following the discussion with Rob Rosso. To schedule an interview, please contact Benoit Bourdeau at (438) 686-8476 or by email at [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tgf-hfr/

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/tgfhfr

Twitter : https://twitter.com/TgfHfr

SOURCE VIA HFR

Corporate Communications, VIA HFR, [email protected]