Keynote Address to Emphasize the Necessity for a Fast, Dedicated Passenger Rail Service Between Toronto and Quebec City
MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - VIA HFR cordially invites media representatives to attend a keynote by President and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Imbleau, discussing the progress of the proposed fast, frequent, and reliable passenger rail network linking Toronto to Quebec City.
This in-person luncheon, hosted by The Canadian Club of Ottawa will take place on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024, from noon to 1 p.m.
Mr. Imbleau will share the latest project developments, discuss intercity rail transportation opportunities, and emphasize the necessity of a rapid train network that will bring people together and support the economic and demographic growth of the region.
Following his conference, Mr. Imbleau will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Rob Rosso.
Date:
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Location:
National Arts Centre – Canada Room
Time:
Noon to 1 p.m. (doors open at 11:30am)
RSVP:
To register for the conference, please confirm your attendance with Alessia
Media Availability:
Mr. Imbleau will be available for interviews following the discussion with Rob Rosso. To schedule an interview, please contact Benoit Bourdeau at (438) 686-8476 or by email at [email protected]
