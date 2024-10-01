/R E P E A T -- Building Tomorrow's Infrastructure: Martin Imbleau to Highlight Progress on Canada's Rapid Passenger Rail Network at the Canadian Club of Ottawa/ Français

VIA HFR

Oct 01, 2024, 07:00 ET

Keynote Address to Emphasize the Necessity for a Fast, Dedicated Passenger Rail Service Between Toronto and Quebec City

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - VIA HFR cordially invites media representatives to attend a keynote by President and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Imbleau, discussing the progress of the proposed fast, frequent, and reliable passenger rail network linking Toronto to Quebec City.

This in-person luncheon, hosted by The Canadian Club of Ottawa will take place on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024, from noon to 1 p.m.

Mr. Imbleau will share the latest project developments, discuss intercity rail transportation opportunities, and emphasize the necessity of a rapid train network that will bring people together and support the economic and demographic growth of the region.

Following his conference, Mr. Imbleau will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Rob Russo.

Date:               

Tuesday, October 1, 2024


Location:         

National Arts Centre – Canada Room
1 Elgin Street
Ottawa, Ontario
K1P 5W1


Time:               

Noon to 1 p.m. (doors open at 11:30am)


RSVP:             

To register for the conference, please confirm your attendance with Alessia
Matsos
Matsos by email at [email protected] or by phone at 905-869-7451.

Media Availability:
Mr. Imbleau will be available for interviews following the discussion with Rob Rosso.

