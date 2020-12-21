Veterans Affairs Canada welcomes distribution of funding to Royal Canadian Legion branches

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for everyone, including the organizations that serve Canada's Veterans and their families.

Today, The Royal Canadian Legion announced the Legion branches that will receive support through the Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund. The Legion—one of the largest Veterans organizations in Canada—received $14 million from the Government of Canada to distribute to its branches across the country. This funding will help Legion branches with operational expenses such as rent, insurance, utilities and administrative costs so they can focus on providing important programs, services and support to Veterans and their families, and continue their strong community presence.

The $20 million Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund was announced in November 2020 as part of the Government of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan. It was created to support Veterans organizations experiencing financial challenges due to COVID-19. This funding allows them to cover a range of operational expenses allowing them to focus on delivering important community and Veteran and family services.

"The Legion's branches are some of our most important partners in supporting our Veterans, and in making sure that Canadians remember the sacrifices they've made. I'm proud that the Government of Canada is able to provide them with the funding they need to make it through the pandemic as we continue to work together on behalf of our Veterans and their families."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"It's a relief to know our Branches will be able to continue with their amazing work, without the burden of financial stress looming in the background. This is the outcome we envisioned, and we once again thank Veterans Affairs Canada and our government for the aid package and for recognizing the crucial role of our Branches in supporting Veterans, their families and communities."

Tom Irving, CD, Dominion President, The Royal Canadian Legion

In addition to The Royal Canadian Legion, the Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund is also providing financial support to ANAVETS, True Patriot Love, VETS Canada, and an additional 38 organizations.

The Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund is part of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan. The plan has helped protect millions of jobs, provided emergency support to families and kept businesses afloat throughout the pandemic.

