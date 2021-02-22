Upcoming consultation with Canadians to help shape the future of remembrance

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, introduced a broadened approach to recognize all those who have served our country in uniform.

Veterans Affairs Canada is developing a 10-year strategic plan for commemoration in consultation with the Commemoration advisory group and other key stakeholders. This plan will serve as a reference point for commemorative activities going forward. Since the Korean War, Canada has contributed to international security, peace support and humanitarian efforts in different regions around the world. It's time for a new approach to recognize the service and sacrifice of all who have served Canada, here and abroad.

Through 2021, Veterans Affairs Canada will consult with Veterans, current CAF members, Veterans' organizations, educators, other partners, and Canadians across the country. Their input will help ensure our remembrance programming evolves and remains relevant to Veterans and Canadians in the years to come.

Our hope is that each person who served this country sees themselves in the stories we share, and recognizes they are Canada's Veterans.

Quotes

"As time passes, it's important that the way we remember those who've worn the uniform continues to evolve. Our goal here is to make sure that we recognize and pay tribute to all of the brave Canadians who've stepped forward to serve—not just in the wars we so often think about, but also in the more modern-day missions and operations that have followed them. There are a lot of stories to be told and Veterans for Canadians to learn about, and I'm looking forward to working with folks across the country to put together a plan that will help us do that."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

Starting in March, VAC will invite former and current CAF members, former and current RCMP members who served in international peace support missions, and their families to share their thoughts on recognition and remembrance. This spring, VAC will also consult with Veterans' stakeholder organizations, key partners and Canadians.

The input received through the consultations will inform how to adapt the strategic plan for future years.

Associated links

Register to participate in the consultation at Let's Talk Veterans

Learn more about the new approach

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Cameron McNeill, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.veterans.gc.ca/

