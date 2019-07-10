Veterans Affairs Canada announces funding for CIMVHR in 2019-20

VAC confirms Budget 2019 funding for the Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research

KINGSTON, ON, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Minister MacAulay confirmed funding in the amount of $25 million, over 10 years, for the Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research (CIMVHR) today. Funding for CIMVHR was proposed as part of a larger push for Veteran-centric research in the Budget 2019 announcement.

Research done by CIMVHR is used by departmental decision and policy makers, program planners, health managers, clinicians and various stakeholders as they support the physical, mental and social health of Veterans and their families. The Government of Canada's current contribution agreement to fund the operations of CIMVHR with Health Canada ends on March 31, 2020.

Minister MacAulay also recognized the work that Queen's University staff have done toward changing the Servicewomen's Salute website into the Servicewomen's Salute Online Portal for Research and Resources. Queen's will receive a total of $210,000 over 5 years from VAC via the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund, $42,000 a year from 2018-2023.

The Servicewomen's Salute Online Portal for Research and Resources has three core goals: to compile a comprehensive literature review of research about women Veterans and a scan for resources, in both English and French; to transform the Servicewomen's Salute website into an online Portal that can accommodate greater traffic, web-security and data protection, content generation, and regular cross-postings with social media; and to produce English and French language blog posts for knowledge translation of research materials for women Veterans.

The announcement was held today at Queen's University in Mitchell Hall. Yvonne Cooper, Executive Director, Canadian Institute of Military and Veteran Health Research was MC for the event which was also attended by local Veterans' organizations, stakeholders Queen's University and CIMVHR staff, as well as Legion, RCMP and CAF representatives.

"Meeting the health needs of those who served in Canada's armed forces depends on access to leading scientific research in the military and Veteran health field. Queen's University has been an invaluable asset to our Veteran community in this regard, both in terms of the work they've done for CIMVHR and Servicewomen's Salute. Continued collaboration between all stakeholders in this area benefits not only military members, Veterans and their families—but Canada as a whole."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Research has shown that one in four Canadian Armed Forces members will have trouble transitioning from military to civilian life—this is particularly true for women in uniform. A robust and customized research and community resource of information, research, support, and engagement for Canadian military women would help servicewomen navigate their transitions more easily. This financial contribution from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund will allow Queen's University and the Centre for International and Defence Policy to partner with Servicewomen's Salute Canada to provide access to these resources and assist servicewomen leaving the CAF and veteran servicewomen to transition into civilian life and thrive in their local communities."

- Dr Allan English PhD CD Associate Professor, Department of History, Queen's University, Kingston Lieutenant-Commander (Ret'd) Rosemary Park, MSc CD Servicewomen's Salute – Hommage aux Femmes Militaires Canada Lead

"CIMVHR has worked tirelessly to build a collaborative network between academia, government, industry and philanthropy to advance research in the area of military, Veteran and family health and wellbeing. Recognizing the importance of research and the impact it has on those who so selflessly serve, and their families, this Government of Canada funding will continue to strengthen the foundation for CIMVHR to continue leading the way for the next ten years. We are honoured to continue serving those who serve us."

- Dr. David Pedlar, Scientific Director, Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research

The 10 th CIMVHR Forum will be held in Ottawa - Gatineau at the Hilton Lac-Leamy from October 21-23, 2019 .

CIMVHR was a research partner of the 2017 Toronto Invictus Games.

The Servicewomen's Online Portal for Research and Resources is a centralized online hub for research relating to Canadian female veterans.

The Servicewomen's Online Portal for Research and Resources means no more tedious internet searches for targeted material and resources on Canadian female veterans.

